Courtship is not as easy as a casual date. It is crucial for couples as it paves way for the strong edifice that a great marriage requires. Remember, it is about your marriage which is a lifetime decision. You cannot afford to mess up your courtship if you are looking forward to a promising marriage. A good and successful marriage considerably depends on how well you have been through your courtship, knowing about each other with all transparency and honesty. While there are ample chances of ruining a courtship and in turn the marriage as most of us do not experience multiple courtships, there are ways by which you can avoid the errors in courtship. Follow these tips and rule yours.

Do not cheat on him or her: It is courtship so be serious. There should not be any space or reason for infidelity in a courtship. Choose your partner carefully before you start it. Once you are in, try not to cheat on him or her. If you do so, your marriage cannot be successful in any way. There is another aspect that you should not overlook. In a courtship try and avoid pretensions. No point in hiding something from the person you are planning to spend your entire life with.

Do not change your partner: If you are in a courtship we assume that you have learnt to accept your partner the way he or she is. You cannot expect your introvert boyfriend to become an extrovert just because you are tying the knot with him. Neither will your talkative girlfriend be able to give up her nature of always being full of tales to tell just for the sake of marrying you. So, in case you are expecting to see a change in him or her, you may not end up in a great marriage. Don’t try and change him or her. It is marriage after all and accepting each other completely and wisely dealing with it.

Do not accept things which are not justifiable: Courtship does not mean it is the end of respecting each other and starting to take each other for granted. do not leave any space for your partner to think that he or she can dump anything on you which he or she cannot justify, or you too can’t. In case your partner is attentive, negligent, always leaves you waiting and does not apologise for shortcomings, it will remain the same even after marriage. In fact, will increase if you don’t nip them at the bud. These can make your life post marriage unbearable and you may end up in a broken, unpleasant marriage.

Do not tolerate violence: In case there is a trace of violence in your courtship, you should just flee without thinking for even a fraction of second. If your boyfriend screams at you or forces on you, he will not hesitate to ill treat you post marriage. Someone must be attractive and sexy but do not choose anything else over violence.