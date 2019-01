Girl, if you are ready to take the plunge for the first time, you need to understand it’s okay to feel nervous, awkward, and excited all at the same time. Just be sure of it and go for it only when you are ready. Take your sweet time for you would want to enjoy and have fun while doing it. So, relax and a take deep breath for a little nervousness never killed anybody. Here we share a few tips for your first encounter to help you enjoy a smooth ride.

Sex is not painful:

Contrary to the popular belief, the first time is sex isn’t painful. It sure is awkward and new that it may make you uncomfortable, but it should not be painful. You and your partner should use lube to create enough lubrication to allow smooth movement of penetration. If it still hurts, then consider consulting your gynaecologist as you may be suffering from a condition called “vaginismus”. In this condition, your vagina tends to involuntarily tighten during intercourse. According to a survey conducted by Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, approximately 16 per cent of women between the ages of 18-64 have experienced vulvar pain for at least three months or more.

Use protection:

According to a study published in the British Medical Journal, consistently using condoms can reduce the risk of contracting HIV. Condoms act effective physical barriers which keep even the smallest sexually transmitted pathogens from entering the body. Practising safe sex is important for both you and your partner also because you will enjoy your coitus without worrying about the risk of pregnancy. Use a condom even if you already are on any other form of a birth control medicine.

It is not necessary that you will bleed

Women have a thin layer of skin at the mouth of her vagina called the hymen. The biggest misconception that revolves around women virginity is that if she bleeds it indicates she’s a virgin. This false conception that still leaves women of our country still scared to even think of having sex before marriage is bogus. According to the experts in the field, not all women bleed during their first time. Some women break this delicate layer of skin while doing the most common things like jogging, running, swimming, cycling, exercising and as a matter of fact, some are born without a hymen. Some may even break their hymen while discovering themselves during masturbation.

It’s OK if you are a virgin:

Let’s face it: If both you and your partner are virgins, the experience won’t be as smooth as you see in the movies. But that does not mean you won’t enjoy. It’s just that with experience you get to know your body better and things you prefer more over there during the foreplay. Just relax, set the mood, don’t dive straight into the penetration part, rather let it happen naturally. If you are even slightly scared, do not hesitate to voice it, this will ensure transparency, better communication between both of you making the entire experience memorable.

Foreplay your way through it all:

Don’t shy away and include as much foreplay as possible. From old fashioned kissing, manual sex, to guiding the touch to the right places, oral sex, etc. do it all while you are at it. Woman, if clitoral stimulation is your cue over vaginal penetration, then don’t shy away to communicate the same to your partner.

Don’t fake an orgasm:

While the ideal picture of having sex involves a lot of moaning and touch that should make you feel the pleasure, do not make it the obvious experience that you may also have. Having sex for the first with presumed and set standard can spoil the entire experience for you. Just let it be and go with the flow. If you fake an orgasm it will make it difficult to establish smooth communication in future so much so that you might as well end up hurting your partner’s sentiments. Just be very direct and clear of what is it that leaves you satisfied.

Set the mood right:

To cherish the moment when you have sex for the first time, jazz up your surrounding with pleasant and romantic music. You can start with openly talking about what would both of you like to start with and the things that you would like to explore. It can help to set the mood right and encourage you to smoothly slide into foreplay. Do not compare yourself with the experiences of others. Just take things as they come and have fun.