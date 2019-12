According to a study at the Creighton University Medical Centre in Nebraska, daily supplements of purified shilajit can boost testosterone levels in healthy men at almost 20 per cent. © Shutterstock

Shilajit is a traditional Ayurvedic medicine. It can treat many health conditions. It is especially beneficial for sexual health. This is a sticky substance in the rocks of the Himalayas. Decomposition of plants over the centuries form this substance. These plants, often medicinal, become fossilised over time. These fossils have several beneficial minerals like humic acid and fulvic acid. It is available in yellow, red, blue and black colours but the black variety is the most effective. Though it was traditionally found in India and Tibet, it is now available in other countries too.

According to Ayurveda, shilajit is a potent medicine that can be used to boost a person’s sexual health. But it is also good for treating chronic fatigue, Alzheimer’s disease, high-altitude sickness, iron-deficiency anaemia and heart diseases. It also boosts cognition and has amazing anti-ageing properties.

Here, let us take a look at a few sexual health benefits of shilajit.

It boosts the production of sperm

This Ayurvedic medicine can stimulate the production of sperm and increase the sperm count significantly. In fact, according to some experts, shilajit can increase the total sperm count by almost 62 per cent. It also helps you fight impotency.

It improves sperm motility

Sperm motility is nothing but the ability of the sperm to move towards an egg. It depends on the quality of sperm that a man produces. Shilajit can apparently increase sperm motility by more than 50 per cent. This increases fertility and boosts overall sexual health of a person.

Shilajit helps you increase your testosterone levels

According to a study at the Creighton University Medical Centre in Nebraska, daily supplements of purified shilajit can boost testosterone levels in healthy men at almost 20 per cent. This was published in Phytotherapy Research. In normal men, testosterone level is between the range of about 300 to 900 nanograms per deciliter (ng/dL). Testosterone is responsible for sexual drive or desire and vigour and levels decrease as a person ages.

It increases libido

Regular consumption of this supplement will result in enlargement of the penis. It also increases the volume of semen. Moreover, shilajit increases stamina and boosts libido.

It boosts sexual performance

This supplement can also help a person maintain his erection and prevents premature ejaculation. It contains powerful antioxidants and minerals, which ensure proper blood flow to the male genitals. This supplement can also relieves anxiety and stress leading to better sexual arousal and enhances one’s potency. It can help you fight off chronic fatigue and boost energy. All this can have a positive effect on your sexual performance.

It stimulates ovulation

A study in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology says that Shilajit can induce ovulation. Researchers studied the effect of shilajit on female rats. They saw that, over a 5-day, ovulation was induced in seven out of nine rats in the Shilajit administration group and in three out of nine rats in the control group. They concluded that this supplement had an ovogenic effect in mature rats.