Have you been not interested in sex for a few days? You try to get closer to the partner, but he somehow turns you off again? There may be many reasons for lack of interest in sex, such as physical problems, lack of mood, stress on something, etc. Apart from this, your diet too affects your sex life. There are many food items that can prove to be an enemy of sex. If you want to know which ones are reducing the desire of sex, know here.

Foods that reduce interest in sex:

Dairy products

Most of the things available in the market are made from cow’s milk, which contains antibodies and growth hormones. Higher consumption of such dairy products increases the toxic hormones in the body, thereby creating an obstruction in the formation of sex hormones. Consuming more of these creates less interest in sex.

Coffee

Adrenal glands are affected by excessive consumption of coffee. These glands are responsible for producing certain types of stress hormones and when their functioning decreases, this affects sex hormones. Apart from this, excessive consumption of alcohol can also reduce your sex potential.

Canned foods

These foods contain high amounts of sodium, artificial preservatives and low-quality ingredients. Using them can increase the level of sodium and reduce the level of potassium, which can cause high blood pressure. Hypertension reduces blood circulation in your sexual organs, while for better sex, blood transfusion is extremely important during sex in these organs.

Aerated drinks

According to research, sugary drinks can affect your genes, which increase weight, increase diabetes, dehydration, bone rubbers. All these problems reduce the desire for sex, which has a bad effect on your sex life.

Artificial sweeteners

If you use artificial sweeteners for weight loss, then it can be fatal for your sex life. The elements present in it can reduce the levels of hormones called serotonin. This hormone is considered a happy hormone, which works to keep your mood better and the desire for sex alive.

Chips and fried foods

These things are made not only in bad oil but also at a very high temperature, which increases the bad fat. They affect the formation of your sex hormones. Similarly, monosodium glutamate also affects sex hormones. Monosodium glutamate is used to increase the taste of food in most packed foods.