To improve sex life, eating specific foods which contain essential minerals and vitamins is important. According to various studies, the plant-based diet plays a vital role in improving sex life. It attracts your partner to you because it gives you natural scent, smooth skin, increases natural lubrication, orgasms in women and boosts stamina. Here in this article, we have discussed about those nutrients that help boost your sexual stamina.

In fact, researchers have found that certain plant-based diets can increase orgasms in both males and females by increasing the blood flow to the sex organs, releasing histamines and by getting the body ready. And most importantly, these foods contain minerals and vitamins which are considered good for sexual stamina. In providing support to the sex hormones as well as in stimulating the sex drive they play a very important role.

Nitrates

Nitrates are found in celery, iceberg lettuce, beetroot, spinach, parsley, collard greens, radishes, etc. However, the nitrates are converted into nitric oxide in the body after you consume these vegetables. According to various researches, nitric oxide acts as a vasodilator that helps open the blood vessels. This, in turn, cause the corpus cavernosum (a sponge-like erectile tissue in the blood vessel) to relax and become filled with blood, thereby causing an erection.

Magnesium

Another mineral is magnesium which helps boost your sex hormones like testosterone, oestrogen, progesterone, and neurotransmitters like dopamine and epinephrine that regulate the urge to have sex. Increase the intake of green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, broccoli to escalate your arousal and make your sex more pleasurable.

Selenium

Erectile dysfunction can be caused due to a lack of selenium in the body. The deficiency of selenium is also linked to poor motility, low sperm count, and odd morphology. For a stronger sex drive, men need to consume selenium and maintain optimal levels of selenium. Selenium-rich foods are broccoli, spinach, white button mushrooms, and chia seeds.

Zinc

Infertility and loss of sexual desire may happen due to lack of zinc in your diet. Zinc deficiency in the body has been linked to low testosterone levels in the blood. So to enhance your sex drive and sexual health include foods like legumes, lentils, beans, and seeds.

Iron

For revving up your sex drive another essential mineral is iron. It is necessary to deliver oxygen to your cells. It will result in fatigue if you are deficient in iron which can result in lower your libido. This will cause less lubrication, sexual arousal, and the ability to have an orgasm. Have foods rich in iron like beans, leafy greens, tofu, lentils.

Vitamins

Vitamin E is known as ‘sex vitamin’. Vitamin E helps to boost your sex drive. Get your vitamin E from foods like spinach, asparagus, sweet potatoes, and chickpeas. Other vitamins which are essential for better sex drive are vitamin B3, A and C.