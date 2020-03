Being in love is not always a fairy tale. At times your love life can hit the rough phase as well and you may feel unworthy, jealous, insecure or even possessive for towards your partner. All the feelings can take a toxic form if not dealt with in its initial stage, especially insecurity. It can make you see problems which does not even exist in your relationship. Therefore, here we are to help you with 5 ways on how to deal with insecurity. Take a look

Stop being self-centred

Sometimes you may tend to feel a bit jealous when your partner is wanting to go out with your friends instead of you. Don’t assume it is because of you, she probably just wants to spend time with her friends alone. Be happy for her even if you are not a part of that.

Stop obsessing over the ‘hidden meanings’

Sometimes your thoughts can be your biggest enemies. The quality of your thoughts has its direct impact on your relationship. Stop thinking things like “He’ll get tired of me one say”, “How can he love me?” etc. In short the problem you are concerned about doesn’t even exist.

Let go of left-over hurtful feelings

You can always have a fresh start to life as many times as you want. So, just don’t linger upon your past relationship’s hurtful feelings and rather lighten your load by letting it go. Just realise that your new relationship is all what you should be focussing on.

Talk to your partner with compassion and understanding

Couples often get indulged in the blame game. We are sure you must have been blamed for something that you don’t think is correct. And as a result, you get defensive and boom! Here starts the argument. If you have any issues approach your partner with compassion. And try to bridge the gap.

Stop depending on someone

Nothing is better than finding a partner who adores you the way you want them to be, but, before getting out in search of love, learn to learn to love yourself. Don’t invite a partner in your life when it is disorganised. Organise your inner being first before inviting someone else in your life.