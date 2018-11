If you sit to make a list of the most toxic pointers for your relationship, ego must be topping that list. Ego can kill all relationships and may hurt your state of mind to a greater extent. It can never leave you happy and at peace. Here are ways by which you can drop your ego and go on for a smoother and happier journey together with your partner.

Practice forgiveness and letting go: The most effective way of letting go your ego is by learning how to forgive others and yourself. Your relationship may make you face several not so good situations and you may be left unattended, ignored and hurt. Never mind, just wake up from the sinking phase, accept it, let go and keep moving forward. That, according to experts may help you forgive, drop your ego and be at peace.

Be honest and be open: In order to let go your ego, it is important that you are honest and you seek the truth and be open to accept it well. This is because the truth always sets you free and suppressing your emotions can lead you to developing depression and anxiety. Also, you must know to say no to things that do not add any value to your life and accept things that add values to your life.

Do not let ego control your life or relationship: That’s the last thing you should do. Letting ego control you can ruin your life as well as your relationship. You must remember that you are not your egos or your jobs or your material possessions or your achievements. The moment you start letting ego control your life, you will never be able to be happy or relaxed and will start losing the peace of mind, along with losing the peace factor in your relationship.

Celebrate yourself: You are in a relationship does not mean you end up in forgetting who you are. It is always vital to spend some moments a day only for yourself thinking and celebrating how good and beautiful you are. Try and perform a selfless act of love and enjoy giving without the expectation of getting rewarded.

Practice gratitude: Be grateful and that’s one of the most effective way of dropping your ego. Thanks those who help you or have helped you in some way or the other. Appreciate others for whatever little things they do. You can easily drop your ego and discover the true beauty of your life and relationship.