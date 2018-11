When you get to know that your dating partner is a reserved and shy guy and he prefers to be alone with very limited people before whom he can open up, you may often think about starting on with a relationship twice. In case you are planning to chuck your dream of dating with this cool and mystery character, here is a tip. Do not misunderstand his reserved nature and give up. All you need to know is strike a sweet balance between yours and his. Here is a list of few do’s and don’ts you need to follow while dating a reserved one.

Don’t expect him to be your pub hopping partner: In case you are expecting your reserved partner to go out to partying or clubbing or pub-hopping, it is time to change plans. They feel pretty uneasy when it comes to meeting too many people and being amid loud music and bright lights. They will certainly not be able to open up or be themselves.

Try out on a one-on-one date, instead: Might sound little low key but for your reserved partner, spending time with you one-on-one will open the locked doors between the two of you. Try out for a long drive or ride, walk by a lake, go bird-watching, sit in a sports café at odd hours if your partner is a sport freak. Try and open a conversation. You need not pretend to be low before him. You never know he might end up being the best listener of your non-stop talks.

Be a good listener as well: In case you are sitting on the other side of a reserved guy during a date, make sure you do spend some time listening to him as well instead of going all loud about just yourself. If you are keen to go on with him, you must know that he won’t open up always, given his reserved nature. Hence, once he opens up, be patient and cooperating and give him a chance to speak his heart out.

Explore a common area of interest: You both might be different in nature but you will certainly have a common area of interest- music, theatre, novels, football, anything. Try and strike a conversation with him, ask about his opinions, experiences and journeys.

Do respect your own space, that’s what he expect from you: Do not forget to meet your childhood friends or your former colleagues on weekends in the fancy of dating your partner. If your partner is reserved, he would like you to have your own space and leave his own for himself. Go out on get together and send him some snaps of you enjoying with your gang. He will feel good to see you enjoying without him, yet remembering him.