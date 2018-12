It can be a nightmare to fall in love with a person with commitment phobia. A commitment is a loyalty towards someone or something that, lasts a lifetime. A fear or an extremely strong dislike for someone or something can be called a phobia. Before you find yourself hopelessly in love with someone who is not capable of having a relationship, just watch out for those signs of commitment phobia. If the person is commitment phobic he/she will avoid going on a date, their relationships will be undefined and so on. So, you should see these signs of a commitment phobic.

1: You won’t like to be tagged

You will be okay to date people but when they give a name to the relationship you will not be able to take it. You will refrain from being called as a boyfriend or a girlfriend. You will even run away from that idea. You will not like when you will be called as a couple.

2: You will avoid discussing future

You will cringe, or change the topic if your partner tends to talk about your future. You may leave the room, pick up an argument or avoid talking about the future. You will not like to indulge in future talks at all. It will disturb you to the core.

3: You may end your relationship due to petty issues

You will end your relationship due to those minor issues like just because your partner didn’t listen to you and so on. You will find any petty reason to get rid of your partner.

4: You will not mingle with your partner’s family

Do you avoid hanging out with your partner’s friends? Do you give reasons so that you can avoid attending the parties at your partner’s house? You do so because you don’t want to jell along with your partner’s family members? Then, you might be a commitment phobic. You will find excuses to not to attend that dinner at your partner’s place. If you re doing so then you should try and think about it.

5: You will not admit your faults

May it be the past relationship or the present one, a commitment-phobic will not admit their faults and will blame others. You will believe in taking things slowly and take it casually as well. You will need more space and you will argue over it. Even the period of seeing each other a lot will scare you.