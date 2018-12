It is very essential to practice safe sex, especially if you are a woman. Always take authority of your sexual health and safety. Being ready and being safe, being prepared mentally and physically are the key elements to a healthy sex life. To prevent getting pregnant and the transfer of various Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STIs) you should always aim to have safe sex. To ensure a healthy sex life it is also important to keep a check on your menstrual cycles and sexual health. Here we have mentioned 5 ways which you need to follow if you want to maintain a healthy sex life.

Read about your birth control options

If you have been sexually active it is very important to find the best birth control methods. Nowadays, there are a number of birth control options which is both temporary and permanent in nature. Depending on your preferences there is also a variety to choose from. To find out the appropriate birth control measure for you consult with a doctor if possible.

Communication is the key

Discuss everything with your partner, be it your sexual encounters in the past and your preferences for safe sex. To prevent any mishap your partner can also take utmost care this way. Also on a regular interval ask your partner to get tested for STIs and you do the same.

Use protection every time

Using protection is a must during any sexual encounter. It reduces your chances of unwanted pregnancy and also the risk of contracting an STI. Your partner should use condoms every time even if they do not prefer to use one.

Avoid having sex with multiple partners

Better be monogamous, but avoid getting laid with multiple partners. To ensure a healthy sex life it is best to have a limited number of sex partners. It increases the chances of getting STIs if you have more than one sex partner. Every new partner will have their own history of sexual encounters. Make sure you practice safe sex all the times even if you do not want to follow a monogamous relationship pattern.

Use lubricants during sex

Using a lubricant during sex is very important because it reduces the risk of the condom tearing apart. Sometimes during an intercourse, your vaginal area becomes dry and the friction results in tearing of the condom. This might transfer the infections and can also lead to unwanted pregnancy. To prevent this from happening to make sure you use a lubricant every time.