Finding a perfect partner to date is difficult these days. You do definitely look out for someone who will be more free spirited and will know to respect your space as well. Who doesn’t want to bask in the glory of having a smooth relationship? In case you are in trouble finding one, here is a good piece of advise that you should follow. Travellers are open-minded, fiercely independent and they know to include your opinions and adapt to them. Here’s a list that will tell you why you should date a traveller.

Travellers are not materialistic: Scared of plastic love that focuses only on money and possessions and expensive material gifts? In that case you should absolutely hunt down a traveller to fit your clause. Travellers do not need expensive items to feel special. Surprise them with an amazing view of the city from your roof-top. They will be more than happy to be with you. For them money is something that helps them buy their plain tickets to travel to new places.

They are adventurous: If you are an adventure freak as well, a traveller should be your best choice. Imagine trekking in an unknown hill in the dark under stars or diving into a virgin lake surrounded by pre-historic rocks along with your significant other. If seeking adventure is the first priority in your life, go for a traveller and sniff in adventure in every phase of life.

Travellers are compassionate: They have a huge heart and travelling make them so. You won’t find a traveller to look down on someone or refuse help. They are born with a heart that can accomodate lots of people, culture and beliefs. They always have an appreciation for the nature, animals and human race.

They can be easily pleased: You do not have to spend a whole day in the kitchen to cook meals and make your traveller partner happy. They are not needy and you can please them even with a simple plate of maggi and scrambled eggs. They will adore all that you do instead of taking these little things for granted as non-travellers may do.

Travellers are independent souls: Your traveller partner will hardly ever depend on you to do his or her own stuffs. They are free-spirited people and they know to offer you your space as well. They will never complain of anything that you haven’t done. Instead, they will try and do it themselves. They will never be jealous or nagging.