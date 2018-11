Choosing to date someone is not easy. It, in fact, takes a lot of time to come to a stable conclusion. And if you want your relationship to run smooth, you must know to pick a suitable partner. Dating a pilot has been a fantasy for many and here we come with a list of reasons why you should date a pilot. Know them and go, make your dream true.

They have got guts: Pilots are naturally gutsy going by their profession. Even if they are afraid of heights, they will anyway have to ascend 45,000 any which way.

They are well dressed: They are well dressed, no doubt and lead an interesting life. In case you are fond of adventurous stories and you date a pilot, you will have a good looking story book right on the other side of the dinner table.

They are multi-taskers: They are skilled to be multi-taskers as they have to do more than at least two things at a time. Operating a multi-million dollar piece of machinery isn’t that easy and they very well know how to do it.

They know to face the storm: Both in terms of their profession and relationship, they are brave men and are always prepared to face challenges. They know to give their best to work on seeking a solution to immediate crisis.

They give great gifts: Who doesn’t like to receive incredible gifts from their partners? Pilots are known for giving amazing gifts from around all corners of the world as they travel. In case you are dating a pilot, be all set to receive some wow gifts and that, trust me, is a bonus on dating them.