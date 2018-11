Guitarists always have that additional X-factor to make you drool over and capture your heart with a scintillating enamour. Relationship with a guitarist is one hell of a joyride with music as a bonus to take your breath away. Here we are with a list of reasons why dating a guitarist is a great idea and you should definitely look out for one.

They are dedicated and committed: It takes a lot of dedication and commitment to learn playing guitar and if you are dating a guitarist, you can expect similar dedication and commitment of your man towards your relationship as well. In case you are looking for a loyal partner in your life, a guitarist can be a great option.

They are perfectionists: Most guitar players are perfectionists and tend to look out for perfection in everything they do. In case you are dating one, understand that you too are a piece of perfection for them. They will pamper you and make sure you remain as you have been the day, they chose you in their lives. Be happy and rejoice.

They are bunch of creative minds: Guitar players are always creative and if you are lucky enough to get one in your life, be rest assured that you may get pleasure surprises regarding the creative dates they will host for you.

They are born leaders: Guitar players are usually known for taking lead in the band they play for and you may often notice such leadership qualities in the decisions of life they make.

They can write a song for you in no time: This is an additional gift that you may get if you date a guitarist. Guitar players can come up with new songs and tunes in the wink of an eye. Be ready to listen to a new song about you just like that.