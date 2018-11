Have you ever thought if anything matters when it comes to having an amazing sex with your significant other? While for some, nothing can come between the intimacy you share your partner, some others feel, your confidence and the feel of being sexy and desirable do. Science and experts however point out at your weight as well. According to them, being overweight may bring in walls between you and satisfying sexual experience and performance. Find out how.

It can bring down your excitement: In case you are overweight, you may have a dampened excitement and energy level to rock and roll in bed. This can clearly affect your motivation to have it and performance as well.

It can make you feel negative: Sex should be all positive without any pinch of negativity in it. It is not an assignment that you do out of the sense or call of duty and finish off. Sex is about an immense feel good thing. If you are overweight, you may feel low and your self- esteem may get hurt. That may have a direct impact on your performance.

Men should watch this out: Experts say that overweight is a leading cause of erectile dysfunction among males. Also, overweight can hurt your testosterone level which is considered to be one of the prominent contributing factors for a satisfying sexual performance.

Orgasm may be a problem: Overweight leads to reduced blood flow to genitals as the additional weight constricts the blood vessels, while adequate blood flow is essential for an orgasm to remember.

Variety in sex becomes difficult: It is always intriguing to try out variety in sex. In case you are obese or overweight, trying out different positions may not be easy. Certain poses may become a challenge due to overweight. Intimacy with partner may turn boring.