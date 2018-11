When it comes to sex, the unsaid rule is that men should dominate the action. And this unspoken eternal belief is the reason why men feel obligated to live up to the image. So the inability to perform in the bed is a major blow to their ego. But the reality is that no matter how good the start it, there are times when they fail to deliver what they intend to. It happens quite a few times – stress, tension or just the usual can make them lose an erection mid-way and it has nothing to do with their partner’s attitude or even love. So, we spoke to few men who didn’t have any sexual problems and still lost an erection mid-way and how they dealt with it.

I was thinking about my mother

‘Don’t get me wrong over here, I was trying to bed with this girl for a long time and finally gained her confidence enough to take the relationship to the next level. Grown up watching romantic Bollywood movies my idea of romance was too superficial. I booked a room in a five-star hotel asked the staffs to deck it up – candles, roses and everything that spells love. We got inside the room a little after 10 pm to have a rocking night and we both knew what we had in our minds. Soon we were naked exploring each other and I didn’t have to work hard to turn the heat on her. I started like a pro and I had a couple of experiences form by past to back my actions. But then everything went downhill. I entered her couple of times and then everything fell flat. I remembered suddenly my mom yelling at me when I was in 10th grade and flunked the boards. ‘You are good for nothing.’ Strange it hit me so hard at that time, as I was ignorant when she scolded me then. I was not able to climax the way I wanted we ended up cuddling and sleeping. I was embarrassed though.’ Raj Sharma, 40 years, Haryana.

My ex-girlfriend’s face just flashed before me

‘Well, I cheated on my ex-girlfriend and was dating her cousin sister behind her back. I slept with her one too many times and we did end up having a great sex session each time. Not something very memorable, but something that just melts your stressors out of you. It was that kind of high-intensity sex, always. But then we were caught and I broke up with my ex. Later her cousin and I became the hit couple on the dock. We had rocking sex. But I remember this one time when we went to an exotic locale to spend a weekend and of course, sizzle under the sheet. When we are at the peak of the moment she had her eyes closed and repeating my name hysterically but my ex-girlfriend’s face just flashed before me and I lost my erection. I couldn’t get a good one that night or even the nights that followed. Soon we broke-up. Call it Karma or whatever; I still suffer from performance issues with my recent partner.’ Kevin Alameda, 35 years, Gurgaon.

I started to think about my maid

‘I never thought I could be kinky, but turned out I am one. My wife employed a new maid to do our household chores and she was in her mid-40s. Some 10 years elder to me. She was not beautiful but busty. I always kept this a secret to my wife that I like busty women compared to the slimmer ones and she was on the slimmer side. Not that I never met busty women in my workplace or at other social dos. But I prided myself, to be honest and loyal in the relationship so never engaged in any kind of affairs or ever cheated my wife. But one day it happened, when we were having a passionate sex and I was all ready to take on her. I thought about my maid, I lost the erection and made lame excuses like work stress and the humidity. It took me a while to get along with my wife and make love to her. But to be honest I still lust my maid.’ Hardhik Patel, 29 years, Delhi.

I just felt thirsty

‘During the foreplay, I used my mouth for way too many things to turn the heat on her. She took time to tune in and get excited. By the time were on the main act I felt thirsty. I could drink up the entire ocean. I lost the erection, but I blame it on her for being such a non-performer.’ Sukesh Menon, 34 years, Mumbai.

I was thinking about my best friend from school

‘After dating for a month we ended up in bed. Everything was going smoothly between us. I was hard, she was turned on and we were at the peak of action probably seconds away from experiencing an awesome orgasm. But out of the blue, I thought about my best friend from school and no guesses here it was a boy. I never thought about my sexual preferences till then and took it for granted that I was straight. But it happened too many times, I broke up with my girlfriend and got on with a rebound. But the results were same, his innocent face and scent of his sweat kept coming back to me and I am still wondering what I am supposed to do.’ Mukesh Kannan, 33 years, Mumbai.

So, guys if you were at the peak of the action and suddenly felt that your little man went off to sleep, take a deep breath, you are not alone and such things happen. However, if premature ejaculation and performance anxiety has been a consistent dampener in the bedroom for over a month try confiding in a sexologist and seek help.

Image source: Shutterstock