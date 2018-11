Ideally, your bedroom is the last place you must be shy at but then it’s not so shocking. Many women are shy in expressing their sexual desires. It could be the upbringing where sex was considered a taboo, or past experiences of body shaming, some unpleasant encounters or just low self-esteem. No matter what the reason, if you want you and your partner to have a good time in bed, you’ll need to get rid of the shyness. Here are some tips you can use to get comfortable in bed:

It’s not about the looks. Forget that you have any flaws. What matters is the sensation you are able to create in the bedroom. So if you are shy about your boobs or butt, stop thinking about it and just have fun. Your partner won’t even notice your so-called flaws.

Keep the lights off. Yes, if you are shy to try a new position turn off the lights. Once you know that your man really had a good time, you’ll automatically feel confident.

Don’t rush things. Speak to your partner and go slow. Start with things you prefer or are comfortable with. There is no pressure. You can take your time to get comfortable as long as you are making an effort towards it.

Discuss with your partner. If you are not comfortable having sex outside the bedroom, discuss it with your partner. You can try out things inside the bedroom with lights off too. If you don’t like making out when you are staying with his friends or yours, talk it out. While there is no harm in having sex in other people’s homes, explain to your partner politely and not when he is all charged up.

Use props or things that turn you on. Sexy music, dim lights, good linen or some scented candles. These things will divert your mind and get you in the mood and help you get rid of your shyness too.