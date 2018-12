Any relationship is based on trust, understanding, compatibility, respect, intimacy and many other factors. It is essential for any couple to give importance to the relationship and put in efforts to keep going. So, in order to boost that connection and keep that intimacy intact. Here are few things which you can do as a couple.

1: Avoid getting upset over a fight

This is an important one. Many couples give up on their relationships due to those nasty fights. But, avoid doing so, it’s your relationship and you will have to take care of it. Arguing or fighting is common, but don’t let it affect or bother you. Instead, get into a healthy discussion. Open up and speak about the issues which are bothering you both. Keep in mind that you should never play the blame game. Don’t make it dirty. Try to find a solution to your problem.

2: Laugh over inside jokes

Appreciate those insider movements and laugh your head out. Laughing together means you both validate each other’s opinions. This can help you to strengthen your ties. Also, laughing is good for your health after all. So, don’t forget to try this one. You both will feel happy and will be able to share your emotions in a better way.

3: Plan something interesting

Couples often forget to do so, due to which the relationship tends to become monotonous. You can plan healthy activities like going for a jog, walking, swimming or cooking. It can be fun and fantastic for both of you. You can also head to an amusement park if you both are adventurous. Just, do something together, which will help you to de-stress and calm you down. Thus, you both may be able to stay happy, healthy and hearty.

4: Value each other’s success

You should be happy with your partner’s achievement. You should encourage each other to perform better and become successful in life. When you get to know about your partner’s success, plan something for him/ her. You can cook your partner’s favourite dish or throw a big bash. This will make him/ her happy and can be beneficial for your relationship.

5: Being good to his friends

You should try and spend some time with his friends and him. You can invite them for dinner or hang out with them. Moreover, you can also plan a vacation together. According to a study, the more a couple’s friends and family spend time together, the happier spouses are.