Social media has become the staple food for most youngsters these days and so is the celebration of the relationships online. You often get to know about your friend’s engagement on Facebook or perhaps get to see someone getting married over Instagram posts. However, you must remember that social media can also play a potent role in ruining your relationship. Find out how.

The connection may get lost: If you are too much connected online, the connection between you and your significant other may just get lost. Imagine both of you being busy checking over your social media posts when you are supposed to spend time with each other.

Online Public Displays of Affection (PDA): Recent trends show that this has created a lot of trouble in many relationships. While you may like PDA, your partner may not prefer posting each and every personal moment that you spend together online. This creates pretty much conflict and tension in a relationship. Not just that, it also leads to jealousy among those who suffer on seeing other couples posting their intimacy online.

Social Media Detective: Experts say that without social media, earlier relationships were much easier. You may not feel very comfortable to have your present partner go through the personal moments you had spent with your ex-boyfriend. In fact, it can be hurtful at times for your present partner and for you.

Public versus Private: Not both the partners are always on the same wavelength when it comes to how much public would they want their love life to be. This also creates conflict and misunderstanding regarding posting some moment on social media when one of them wants to and the other does not.