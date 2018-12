A relationship is such a tender thing to handle that once it’s broken, can never be as it was in the first place. Time, care, adjustment, and lack of judgment is all it takes to make a relationship successful. Still, there is no dearth of couples who fail to balance their lives and end up being separated. Therefore, here we give you a few tips to make your relationship a happier one.



Stop the blame game: It’s a human nature to put blame on others and try to justify their ego. Though it might work at some point of time, it is not a good value to adhere to. Most of the relationships suffer due to this only, where both the parties want to prove themselves right and hence follow the wrong path. Firstly, you must know to take responsibility for your own actions. Secondly, stop judging your partner and coming out with a perspective based on that. Share your problem and insecurities. Try to work on that together rather than struggling alone.



Don’t react but respond: Most of the problems in our personal lives arise due to our instant reaction. This should be worked upon. When you sit with a calm and peaceful state of mind, you think better. Try to consider every aspect of a conflict, introspect and share it with your beloved. Again, give him/her space and time to think about it with the same maturity. Avoid creating negative thoughts just after the argument. The more you radiate negative energy, the more you get the same.



Identify patterns: If carefully noticed, you will find that there is always a pattern of thoughts behind every fight between couples. A fight does not happen only because of the current argument or any comment. It always has some connection from the things already said in the past. There are certain topics, people, and behaviors that trigger you. Identify those and work upon them. Your partner may not be necessarily intentionally causing you pain, but rather, inadvertently triggering a primal reaction. By noticing patterns to what causes you to feel stirred up, you get to know yourself better, and you can deal with these emotions in a healthier manner.



Communicate what you feel: Tony Gaskins, an author, and a motivational speaker has said that communication to a relationship is like oxygen to life. Without it, it dies. Therefore, without being afraid of anything, just say what you feel. Relationships never dies a natural death. Either ego or lack of communication murders them. Hiding things won’t do good. In fact, sometimes it’s important to tell your partner how much you love him /her. This is required to keep the fire of your relationship burning. Also, one should always listen to someone with an intent to understand and not to reply.