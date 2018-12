Did you pass out after sex? Is this annoying your partner? Read on to know why sex can make you feel lethargic. There are many obvious reasons, like the fact that sex may usually take place at night after a long day at work and that it’s a physically exhausting workout right? There are a lot of reasons to why people fall asleep after that much-needed action between the sheets. Also, that doesn’t mean that your partner is not interested. You will be shocked to know that during sex, your brain tends to release oxytocin which heightens arousal and excitement. But when it wears off, you may end up feeling tired. So, know why this happens so.

1: Late night sex can be tiresome

If you try to take your romance to next level post 12 then chances are you may feel tired. Whereas, early morning sex will not make you feel drained out. You will have to sleep peacefully to wake up early in the morning and function properly. So, for this, you will have to sleep at least for 8 hours. This way you will be able to relax and stay active and energetic. But, if you opt for late night sex then you will not be able to get that good night’s sleep and in turn, you will feel fatigued. So, plan it accordingly.

2: Stress may make you feel tired

Are your thoughts been consumed in stress? This can also leave your exhausted physically and mentally as well. Moreover, it can take a toll on your sex life because whether or not it isn’t what you’re thinking while doing the deed, stress is leaving you tired and it can also affect your sexual appetite. So, try to figure out what’s bothering you and get it sorted! You can listen to your favourite music and do activities which may calm you down. Thus, destroy your sex and just rekindle the romance.

3: Not taking breaks during the session

You should give your body some time to relax and cope up before the next session. Furthermore, you will also have to keep yourself hydrated as that action between the sheets may drain your body fluids. Hence, you will have to restore your energy. So, keep on taking breaks and stay hydrated.

4: Consuming alcohol can kill your sex drive and make you feel tired

Alcohol can wreak your sex life. If you go overboard on it then you may end up feeling lethargic. So, avoid consuming alcohol before sex as it can leave you drowsy in the morning.