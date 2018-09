Relationships are mostly at stake these days and your hectic work schedule, deadlines and stress are to be blamed. While you hardly get time to be with each other, intimacy is an important aspect of any relationship. In case you do not have time for love making, make sure you cuddle each other. It is not just the sweetest thing that you can ever experience and do, but it also has an array of benefits that can be bliss for your health as well as your relationship. Here are a few reasons why cuddling is the best thing to happen to you.

It releases good hormones: Cuddling releases oxytocin, the feel-good hormone and makes everything around you feel good. It makes you start looking at your relationship in a very positive way and you start being more kind to others.

It helps you get rid of stress: Try out cuddling your partner after a hectic day at work. Your stress will just vanish, trust me. You will feel more calm and better and happy.

It enhances your immune system: Oxytocin not only makes you feel good but also helps in enhancing your body immunity, thereby arming it up to fight infections or illness better. That touch with your partner makes you stay healthy and fall sick less often, say doctors.

It strengthens your relationship: Yes, communication, of course is the most important thing in a relationship. However, intimacy is no less important and cuddling just warms it up and brews more love and trust in your relationship.