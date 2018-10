Kissing is always amazing and can anytime lift up your sexual mood and make you feel larger than life. But what if I tell kissing is not just about the feel good thing but can be beneficial for your health in a wide range of ways. Here is a list of health benefits that kissing has.

It can boost your immune system: Kissing leads to exchange of bacteria from one mouth to another. Now, science estimates that there are about 700 types of bacteria inside human mouth and no two people have exact makeup of oral germs. Thus, exchanging saliva and introduce new bacteria to your body which is pretty healthy at times. A diverse microbiome can help monitor the immune system and prevent entry of harmful germs.

It is great for your teeth health: As long as you and your partner are hygienic, kissing can amp up your teeth health to a great extent. According to experts, kissing results in increased saliva production that helps your teeth get rid of harmful bacteria and your teeth can re-mineralise and protect themselves.

It can reduce anxiety: In case you are anxious, just go kiss your partner. Experts say that one of the primary health benefits of kissing is that it helps in releasing the hormone oxytocin or the love hormone that brings in a sense of calmness, relaxation and bonding in humans and all these jointly help in relieving you from anxiety.

It can curb allergic reactions: Did you know that kissing and making out can actually help you in getting relief from itchy symptoms that accompany nasal or skin allergies. According to experts, when your body has an allergy, it overreacts by producing an antibody to a particular antigen. After kissing this antibody gets decreased and that leads to lessening the allergic reaction and symptoms.