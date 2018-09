Dating this breed is not easy, but trust me, in case you are looking for a thrilling relationship with your partner who is passionate, not materialistic, fiercely independent and always up to backing you up through thick and thin, journalists are a great option. We are a funny and intelligent class and can go to any extent to surprise our partners. We believe in building our own empire from the scratch along with the king of our life. We usually do not complain about odd and long working hours of our significant others as we do have one for ourselves. We are always open to accepting your opinions and express ours as well. We are a open book for you to come and write your story. Here’s to why you should absolutely date a journalist.

Some coolest places in town are their working venue: Journos get to cover the most happening parties in town, movie premieres, launch of some of the finest restaurants and often get a treat of delicious food and more. Hence, most of the coolest places in the city are in their pockets.

They are creative minds: Want to remain immortal through words and creativity? Then journos are the one you should go for. They are made of creativity and can spin knowledgeable and interesting stories that go beyond the space of newsroom. Not just that, journos are amazing writers, hence get ready to receive bunch of breathtakingly beautiful love letters.

You can have endless conversation with them: Journos are perhaps born with the sniffing power to keep a track on everything that is happening around. They are smart, intellectual, intelligent and nerdy. If you want to be a part of some amazing and quality conversation that is interesting and endless, journos are the one for you. This because they can discuss anything under the sun.

Money is never their priority: Journos go for passion and money is secondary to them. They can be passionate lovers without a pinch of materialistic expectations from their partners. They may not be earning as much as their counterparts, but the perks of owning a press card are praiseworthy.