We have a number of basic instincts as human beings and in order to remain healthy and happy, we need to feel satisfied from time to time. For example, when we feel hungry we must consume food and when we feel thirsty we must drink water. When we feel the urge, if these needs are not met then it could lead to various problems like malnutrition and dehydration. Similarly, there is also a basic instinct to get engaged in a sexual intercourse in order to advance procreation. However, even when humans do not want to reproduce they still want to have sex because intercourse is extremely pleasurable. But at times people may experience low sex drive or they might not feel like having sex, there could be some major reasons behind this problem. Let’s have a look.

Vaginal dryness

For women, vagina must be able to lubricate to enjoy sex. Otherwise, if the vagina is dry then the friction can cause a burning sensation and pain during sex or foreplay. Sex can be really painful if a woman is suffering from vaginal dryness due to various reasons like hormonal imbalances, infections, etc.

Low testosterone

Especially in men if the testosterone hormone levels are low in the body then it could also lead to low sex drive or libido. This hormone is the key to promote erections, initiate the desire to have sex in men. So, if you are experiencing such problems then it is important to get your testosterone levels checked.

Undetected STDs

If a person does not know that he or she has contracted an STD (Sexually Transmitted Disease), they can experience low sex drive. Few STDs like gonorrhoea, herpes, etc can cause pain in the genital area during sex and can also cause hormonal imbalances. So, if you have multiple sexual partners then it is important to get yourself tested for STDs regularly.

Depression

Depression could be another reason for having a low sex drive in people. It is a serious mental illness, in which a person’s dopamine and serotonin hormone levels go erratic, which can cause various negative symptoms. Even the sex drive could be drastically reduced due to the fluctuations of these hormones. This mental condition needs psychological treatments and medical attention. People do get back their libido when the symptoms get reduced.