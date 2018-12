If you wish to spend some quality time with your partner, then this is the right time to try interesting activities. This will be fun and help you to bond better. You can go outdoors or do it indoors, and enjoy the weather along with your partner’s company. Ta da, you will be able to build a happy and a healthy relationship. Thus, your partner will be happy to know that you give him/ her the priority and took some time out of your busy schedule to plan out things. Awesome right? So, just give a surprise to your partner to the zoo! It will be fascinating! Here, we list out few things which you can do.

1: You can go for indoor rock climbing

Yes, you have heard it right! If outdoor rock climbing is not possible for you then you can try this option. It will help you to improve your health and will also amaze your partner. You both can have a friendly competition with each other. Also, it will be good for your health too. The plus point- you will be able to enhance your well-being. This will also improve your blood circulation and pump up your heart rate.

2: You can cook together

Trust us guys, your girl will love it if you cook for her. Your partner and you can try out some new dish, this will help you to get closer and build intimacy. After all, you must have heard about kitchen romance. So, why are you wasting your time? Get into your kitchen right away!

3: You can travel, travel and travel

This can be also one of the good options. Choose a place where you will get some alone time with your partner. You can go for a beach vacation. Sounds good right? According to studies, the adrenaline rush from a spontaneous activity will kick your endorphins and also the adrenaline can also help you to enhance the cognitive thinking for both of you.

4: You can visit the nearest zoo

Going to the zoo will make your partner happy. You both will also be able to stay in top shape if you do so. Walking around the zoo will help you to burn those notorious calories and melt your fat. It can help you to stimulate those feel-good hormones and destroy stress. You both will be able to relax and calm down. Besides, you will feel fantastic after watching those animals. Isn’t it?