A decrease in penis size can be termed as penis shrinkage. This shrinkage can be permanent, and may also be due to a treatable condition or due to your lifestyle habits. Men, your penis size may vary and in some cases, considerably. So, know about the causes of penis shrinkage.

1: Weight gain

As men age, the effect of weight gain mainly around the stomach can be a matter of concern. Men, that weight gain can be annoying and can snatch away your peace. Though, a man’s penis may appear small owing to weight gain. But, it may not shrink. Do you know that the penis is attached to the abdominal wall, and when your stomach expands, it pulls the penis inward, due to which your penis will tend to look smaller? Men, your penis will regain its size and usual shape, once you cut down those excess kilos.

2: Peyronie’s disease

Fibrous scar tissue develops inside the penis leading to becoming curved during erection if someone is suffering from Peyronie’s disease. A curved erection is a reason of getting worried, but for few men, the bend might be painful. Men may suffer from Peyronie’s disease, as they age. Furthermore, it can result in a reduction in length and circumference of your penis. Hence, you may be suggested to opt for surgery by your expert to get rid of the scar tissue which can lead to shrinkage, bending, or pain.

3: Smoking

Cigarette smoking can wreak your well-being. It can destroy your health. Furthermore, it can also be dangerous for your penis. Chemicals from cigarette smoking may cause an injury to the blood vessels in your penis, preventing it from filling with blood and stretching. Despite the stimuli and the effect on your brain, the penis will not achieve an erection, if the blood vessel is damaged. According to a study, smokers had shorter erect penises when compared to men who did not smoke. Reportedly, according to one report by researchers, smoking inhibits blood flow and this can prevent your penis from stretching and can reduce its length. Thus, one study observed that smoking is linked to erectile dysfunction (ED).

4: Ageing

Fatty deposits may build up in your arteries resulting into reduced blood flow to the penis. This can weaken the muscle cells in the erectile tubes inside the penis. Your erectile tubes produce erections when they are engorged with blood, hence, less blood flow means smaller or fewer firm erections which can be worrisome. Thus, you may experience penis shrinkage due to a buildup of scar tissue due to small injuries. This accumulation of scar tissue may affect the spongy erectile tissues of your penis and limits erection size as well as it can lead to shrinkage of your penis.