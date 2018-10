Your relationship may go on a toss during menopause or post menopause. In fact, there have been enough divorces with menopause contributing to ending of otherwise happy marriages. Experts say that the main reason behind split-ups due to menopause is lack of communication. According to doctors, everything about a woman changes when she goes through menopause, both physically and emotionally and for her it may seem like ruining her life. This is obviously a very tricky part of life and experts say that you and your partner have to deal with it wisely to keep the charm of your relationship intact and not letting menopause to crack it anyway. Try out these tips for a fulfilling relationship, even after menopause.

Seek help during menopause: You may not understand all by yourself about what you are going through when on menopause and doctors say that most women are tended to not take any clinical help for the condition. It may cost your relationship tremendously due to irritations, mood swings and lots of sleepless and sexless nights which can be easily overcome by asking for support from your doctor.

Communicate with your partner openly: Menopause is a complicated thing which even women fail to understand initially. You have to understand that the consequences that menopause brings forth is beyond the understanding capacity of your significant other till you talk to him about it and communicate openly. Let him know that it is not him but your hormonal imbalances due to menopause that is bringing in so much of disruption in your relationship. Share with your partner about the possible symptoms and seek his support.

Do not let sex to be an issue: Menopause may bring various sex related issues like vaginal dryness and even painful sex. Women tend to not like having it during menopause and this can freeze your relationship as well. Experts say, all these problems can be sorted if you are wise enough. Use a lubricant to overcome vaginal dryness. Other treatments you can opt for include moisturisers, systematic oestrogen therapy and local oestrogen therapy.