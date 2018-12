Single people have a special power and they can live a good life. Wheres on the other hand married people are considered happier and people think that single people are conservative and shy in nature. But, now you do not need to worry because your single life can also be happy and content. Yes, we are telling you how you can enjoy life by staying single and how it can help to improve your life.

1. You can keep yourself fit

Yes, we are not joking! When you are in a relationship, you become slightly careless about your diet. Often you go to candle-light dinner and eat extra food. Similarly, when you feel stress in your relationship, you still eat more and become unwell. A survey conducted with couples found that the weight of those who were seriously involved in their relationship increased rapidly. But, if you are single, you will be able to take out time for yourself and thus it will help you to stay fit.

2. Your social life remains good

It has been suggested in the research that the people who live single have a good social life. Yes, according to one study, married couples find it difficult to make new friends. Because, they are worried about their families, neighbours and the people around them and they also take care of their opinions while making friends. While another study found that married men and women spent less time with their friends. While those who were alone, they spent more time with their friends.

3. Time to give to your hobbies

Many married people want to do this. But, they do not get enough time for the things they like because of their house and office responsibilities. They take new responsibilities and work hard to fulfil them. So on the other hand, single people have a lot of time and they do good work in this free time. As you can participate in a sports activity of your choice, learn another language, cook food or learn skills such as photography. After all, it will not be in vain. And remember that learning is a lifelong process, it will definitely help you to grow and become a better person.