Read this in Hindi.

There are certain types of gynaecological problems that can come in the way of smooth sex and vaginal pain or dyspareunia could be one of them. Here are five other reasons for pain during sex for women and how to avoid it.

What is dyspareunia?

Dyspareunia is a term used to describe vaginal pain or painful intercourse. It could include pain in the pelvic area, pain extended into the pelvic area or just around the genitals. There are more psychological causes for this kind of pain than physical. Dyspareunia is classified into primary pain; that is when pain happens during intercourse and secondary when pain is felt long after a session of lovemaking. Sometimes women are unable to communicate about the problems that make sex painful for them. Here are three types of vaginal pain that make sex difficult for a woman.

1. Vulval pain: The vulva the outer part of the vagina consists of the opening of the vagina, the labia majora and labia minora (the outer and inner lips respectively) and the clitoris. Pain in this area is usually marked by a burning sensation, itching and pain. Some of the common causes of vulval pain are:

Vulvitis – inflammation of the vulva

Vulvovaginitis – a bacterial infection that leads to swelling of the vulva and smelly discharge

Vulva vestibulitis – a condition associated with burning sensation in the vulva

Genital herpes – an std that can make sex painful and can spread to the other partner too

Urethritis – inflammation of the urethra

Atrophic vulvitis

Some other causes of vulval pain could also be inadequate lubrication and topical irritants such as spermicides or latex condoms. Here are some foreplay moves to get her in the mood.

2. Vaginal pain: Pain in the vagina during intercourse is the most common cause of dyspareunia. Because the sensory nerve endings present at the entrance of the vagina are too sensitive this could cause pain during intercourse especially while penetrating (if you suffer from vaginal pain). Some common causes of vaginal pain are:

Lack of lubrication

Infections

Recovering from an episiotomy

Allergy to latex condoms or sexual traumas.

Sometimes a painful sexual experience can also be a reason that triggers pain sensation during intercourse. Here is how vaginismus can make sex painful for her.

3. Deep dyspareunia: This kind of pain happens due to pelvic thrusting during sexual intercourse. The pain just starts when you get in the mood of action and are at the peak of romance. It could be so severe that you stop sex just midway. Some common causes of deep dyspareunia are:

Pelvic inflammatory diseases

Endometriosis

UTIs

Fibroids

Ovarian cysts, etc.

What to do

If you experience pain during intercourse not ignore the problem. Talk to your gynaecologist or a sex therapist to help overcome the problem. A detailed physical examination and taking into account various psychological problems can help your doctor give you the right kind of treatment. With the help and proper guidance, it is possible for women to overcome pain and enjoy sex.

Reference:

Butcher, J. (1999). ABC of sexual health: female sexual problems II: sexual pain and sexual fears. British Medical Journal, 318(7176), 110.

Image source: Shutterstock