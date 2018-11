When you just want to get wild with your partner and suddenly if you feel little dry down there, you instantly look out for a lube! And at that time looking out for some DIY options for getting extreme pleasure during sex. By assuming that homemade option will do that trick you tend to grab another slippery product. The best lubricants are silicon or water-based and contain no dyes, chemical fragrances, or other potential irritants. However, you might rely on the lube swap which could possess vagina-unfriendly ingredients or could be oil-based. But whatever the situation may be always keep in mind that you should never use another product instead of a proper lube. According to the experts, there are a few popular homemade lubricants which should be kept away from the vagina.

Coconut Oil

Few people love coconut oil because it doesn’t contain additives. But if you add it to your condom then it might damage the condom or might deteriorate the latex in condoms. That can leave you open on having an unwanted pregnancy or to contracting an STI. And the same thing can happen if you use olive oil. Regular usage of any food products as a lube can result in infection.

Spit

When you have no other options, the only thing you could do is to use spit as a lubricant. But it is not a laxative or slippery as an effective lube. So do not waste your time by using saliva. Spit could introduce infection into your vagina or could facilitate the transmission of STDs.

Vaseline

Vaseline might look like a lube but its petroleum base can lead to infection. According to a study published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, women who had used petroleum jelly as lube in the past month were more likely to have bacterial vaginosis. And just like any other oil-based lubricants, it can also damage the condom.