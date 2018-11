Sexual maturity is also known as puberty. This means at this phase the changes in the body occurs in children. According to the research of the American Academy of Pediatrics Department in 2012, the age of adolescence in boys has been increased from six months to two years as compared to the previous research. This research was done on 4100 boys in the USA. However, here in this article, we have mentioned 10 signs of puberty in boys.

Changes in weight and height: A boy experiences an increase in growth at the beginning of puberty which makes him taller and initiates weight gain. Till he reaches his ideal body weight and height the growth continues. It also depends on his genetic makeup and hereditary factors.

Development of pubic hair: This is a major sign of puberty. Pubic hair starts to grow at the base of the penis during the onset in a boy child. Till it spreads to the inner thighs this growth continues for over four years or more. During the same timeArmpit hair also starts to grow.

Changes in the genital: Changes in the genitals happen simultaneously along with the pubic hair. The scrotum becomes darker and the penis, testicles grow in size. During the onset of puberty, the testicles grow up to 4 mm and reach 25 mm when a boy attains sexual maturity.

Acne outbreak: During puberty acne outbreak in boys is way too common. The excess secretion of oil through sebaceous gland and the hormonal upheavals are reasons for the same. However, when a boy enters manhood after attaining sexual maturity these issues settle down.

Breast changes: Yes, this can happen in boys too, due to deposition of fat under the nipple. However, not all boys experience this it is usually seen in obese kids.

Body odour: Some boys can have body odour as they sweat a lot. To counter this problem regular shower and good hygiene is all one needs.

Voice changes: During puberty, the boyish tones develop into a deeper tone.

Facial hair: The facial hair starts to show its presence after around four years of hitting puberty.

Erections: Right from puberty the boys start getting erections right and it could happen at any time during the day.

Wet dreams: It is a natural phase of growing up but this could be embarrassing for some. Wet dreams often refer to the ejaculation. One experiences this in sleep following an erection.