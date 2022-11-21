'This is For You': Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Award To Sidharth Shukla, 5 Qualities That Make A Relationship Immortal

Shehnaaz Gill Dedicates Award To Sidharth Shukla

Siddharth Shukla died last year in September, following a massive cardiac arrest. But his death never stopped the duo's fans from letting the ship named Sidnaaz sink.

'Sidnaaz' is not just a combination of two names, it is an emotion - this is what fans of all-time Bigg Boss' favorite couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill says. The former died last year in September, following a massive cardiac arrest. But his death never stopped the duo's fans from letting the ship named Sidnaaz sink. The bonding between the two was praised, loved, and admired by all the viewers of the Bigg Boss season 13.

Recently, Shehnaaz left her fans teary-eyed, when she dedicated her first Filmfare award to her late friend Sidharth Shukla. With the award in her hand, Shehnaaz said, "Main ek bande ko thank you bolna chahti hun.Thank you mere life mein aane ke liye. Itna mere pe invest kiya ki aaj main yaha pe hu (I want to thank this one person. Thank you for coming into my life. Where I am standing today is all because of you. You had invested so much in me)." She then raised the trophy up, and added, "Sidharth Shukla this is for you".

The video went viral on the internet in no time. Take a look at the video HERE:

5 Qualities That Make A Relationship Immortal

What are the signs of a healthy relationship? Well, the word relationship comes with so many brackets. Be it a friendly, more than friends, or just a simple love story, the qualities of a particular relationship is what makes it real and special. The bonding between the Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and the winner of the season late Sidharth Shukla was loved by their fans. And the only reason was their true feelings for each other. Be it a task of the Bigg Boss house or a simple discussion over an issue fans' eyes were glued to the screen when the frame had this duo. So what exactly makes a relationship perfect? Here are the top 5 qualities that make a relationship immortal:

Mutual Respect

The first tier of a good relationship is respect. When love is true, the two people involved in it will definitely have respect for each other. In case there is a lack of this in the relationship, the duo will never be able to find peace with each other.

Trust

The second most important quality of being in a true relationship is trust between the two. A fake relationship will never have trust for each other. Which eventually leads to toxicity and then a brutal end.

Good Communication

The most important part of growing with each other starts with good communication. When the duo shares a well-connected bond, the relationship strengthens. Lack of communication can lead to insecurities, lies, and cheating.

Honesty

Honesty is the pillar of a good relationship. Honesty is the main pillar that keeps the building of love alive throughout the journey. When lies come in or barge into that house, it creates a problem between the two and often make it toxic.

Individuality

The two should never dominate each other in any wrong ways. Staying real, and acknowledging each others' personality is important when it comes to a healthy and forever-lasting relationship.

And when all the above qualities meet, the relationship is said to have taken track of immortality. Such is the case of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The latter died a year back due to cardiac arrest, but even now the duo #Sidnaaz is trending, and people have named it as an emotion.

