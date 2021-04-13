“God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers.” —Jewish Proverb Also Read - Exercise during pregnancy can boost your kid's metabolic health

Pregnancy is the one of the most crucial periods of a woman’s life. Every pregnant woman looks forward to holding her new-born baby in arms and prays that her baby is born healthy. To realize this dream, it is of utmost importance a pregnant woman takes care of her health. But she should do so not only for the baby but she owes it to herself also. Also Read - Exposure to toxic elements during pregnancy raises your child's risk of autism

Health Issues in Pregnancy

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd says,” Pregnancy is a normal physiological condition. However, few women have complications which can have adverse impact on their health as well as that of the unborn child”. Also Read - TV actor Kishwer Merchant announces pregnancy at 40; know the complications of late pregnancy

Doctor’s team at Ziqitza observes, health issues in pregnancy for the mother can occur before, during and after delivery. They may include severe anaemia, pregnancy induced high blood pressure, pregnancy induced diabetes, severe bleeding, premature labour, infections, mental depression after delivery, etc. Unsafe abortions are also one of the major factors in maternal mortality and morbidity.

Health issues for the unborn child may include stillbirth, low birth weight, birth defects, growth issues, etc. Infections, consumption of alcohol, tobacco and narcotic substances, smoking and maternal health issues in mother can adversely affect the unborn child.

Staying healthy during pregnancy

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza advises below on what can a woman do to stay healthy during pregnancy:

A healthy life style even before a woman plans motherhood is very important for maintaining good health during and after pregnancy. It includes adequate sleep, adequate water intake, well balanced nutritious diet, avoidance of junk food; maintain normal weight, regular exercise, meditation and relaxation, control of stress factors and avoidance of drug abuse such as alcohol, smoking and tobacco.

Multiple and unwanted pregnancies can put a tremendous physical, emotional, psychological and financial burden on woman as she performs multiple roles at the same time such as working to earn livelihood, cooking, cleaning, washing, child rearing etc.

As soon as a woman misses her period, she should consult a qualified gynaecologist for a proper diagnosis.

Once the pregnancy is confirmed, the woman should follow doctor’s advice regarding number of follow-up visits, diagnostic tests to be done, diet, immunization, nutritional supplements etc.

Follow-up visits to doctor are extremely important as mother’s well-being, her weight gain and baby’s growth can be effectively monitored.

A pregnant woman should consume a balanced diet comprising of enough carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals& adequate safe water. However,Alcohol, smoking, tobacco and other narcotic drugs should be strictly avoided

A pregnant woman should take nutritional supplements like iron, folic acid and calcium as per doctor’s advice.

A pregnant woman should protect herself from infections as any infection during pregnancy can affect her and baby’s health. Vaccination as per doctor’s advice should be taken.

Moderate exercise and exercises specific to pregnancy should be undertaken as per doctor’s advice.

Adequate sleep, rest and relaxation are also very important.

Sound mental health during pregnancy and afterwards is as important as physical health. Similar thoughts were voiced by Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan.

Role of Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram

Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza highlights the role Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) in India is playing to ensure institutional deliveries in India. He further elaborates that “JSSK” is a national programme run by National Health Mission, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India in collaboration with state health missions. The main aim of the scheme is to promote hospital deliveries. The initiative entitles all pregnant women delivering in public health institutions to absolutely free and no expense delivery, including caesarean section. The entitlements include free drugs and consumables, free diagnostics, free blood wherever required, and free diet for 3 days during normal delivery and 7 days for C-section. This initiative also provides for free transport from home to institution, between facilities in case of a referral and drop back home. Ziqitza Rajasthan have proven experience in running Janani Express Ambulances in the state.Janani Express ambulances are running in most of states and the common call number 102/108.

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited’s Dr. Santosh Datar from Ziqitza Healthcare said, “Ambulances with EMT plays a very important role to deal with any kind of medical emergency during the transfer of pregnant women. Their role is critical in matters like delivery of baby in ambulance or to handle any other complication and similarly take care of baby after birth. Our efforts have always been to implement all safety norms both at the call centre or ambulance is being followed as staffs & patient’s safety is our key priority while dealing with emergencies. Our priority is to ensure that through our service we contribute to reduce maternal mortality in India.

About Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Ziqitza Health Care Limited (ZHL), has been one of the leading players in India’s Emergency Medical Services industry since 2005. ZHL Rajasthan also have appreciated the Janani express services to provide quality healthcare services during the transfer of pregnant women in this pandemic situation. Ziqitza is a “one-stop integrated healthcare solution” for corporate or government that include Integrated Emergency Services and Corporate Health Solutions. The service network includes 3,300 ambulances, state of art Helpline centres and medical mobile units that services 2 customers every second in India. We work with multiple state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and Gulf. Ziqitza Limited is winner of Global Real impact Awards and Times Social Impact Award.

For further information please contact:visakh.dayanandan@zhl.in