Your Obesity And Anemia May Be Affecting Your Fertility

Obesity and anemia have a significant impact on fertility in both women and men and being aware of this early on is critical.

Obesity and anemia are on the rise and have become an epidemic around the world. Obesity has a negative impact on every function in the body, including reproductive health and same goes for Anemia too. Obesity is widespread among infertile women, and the link between obesity and infertility is well-known.

Read on further to know more about how obesity and anemia are affecting your chances of getting pregnant.

What is obesity and anemia?

Obesity is a condition which is caused by an excessive amount of body fat. It is more than a cosmetic issue. It's a medical condition that raises your risk of developing other diseases and health issues like heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancers as well as infertility issues.

Anemia is a condition marked by body's tissues being deprived of oxygen due to a lack of healthy RBCs. Low haemoglobin, aka anaemia, can make you feel tired and weak. Anemia has various types, each with its unique aetiology.

How anemia impacts your fertility?

About half of the women in India are anemic. One of the main reasons you can't conceive is because of a low level of iron in your blood. In fact, not having enough iron prior conception can prevent you from conceiving. Women who do not acquire enough iron may not be able to ovulate effectively. Reduced iron levels also lead to poor egg health, which affects fertility by 60 per cent.

When our iron stores fall below a healthy level, red blood cells are unable to grow. A shortage of red blood cells causes low haemoglobin levels. As a result, the oxygen-carrying efficiency of the body's tissues is diminished, particularly in the ovaries and uterus. Poor oxygen delivery to your reproductive organs might lead to low-quality eggs. Conception is really difficult without a healthy egg.

Prevention and treatment

When a person's iron levels are low, iron, calcium, and folate supplements should be taken. Calcium and iron supplements shouldn't be taken at the same time because this lowers iron absorption in the blood. People can maintain their iron levels up by eating green leafy vegetables, jaggery, and dry fruits in their diets, and that if they aren't vegetarians, eating meat and fish can also be healthy. Include foods high in vitamin C to enable appropriate iron absorption in the bloodstream.

Effects of obesity on fertility

Obesity can have a negative impact on fertility. Obesity at a young age promotes the growth of menstrual abnormalities, chronic oligo-anovulation, and infertility later in life in women. When the body mass index surpasses 30 kg/m, obesity in women might raise the risk of miscarriage and worsen the outcomes of assisted reproductive technologies and pregnancy.

Obesity's negative effects are particularly noticeable in polycystic ovarian syndrome. Obesity is linked to reduced testosterone levels in men. Reduced spermatogenesis linked with severe hypotestosteronemia may promote infertility in severely obese people. Furthermore, as one's body mass index rises, the likelihood of erectile dysfunction rises as well.

Prevention

While there is some bad news about fat and fertility, there is also some good news. Weight-loss programmes, particularly those that combine diet and exercise, can help women maintain a regular menstrual cycle and increase their chances of getting pregnant. Even a small weight loss of 5-10 percent improves fertility and chances of conception in overweight women with anovulatory infertility.

People who are overweight or obese should lose 7% of their body weight and increase their physical activity to at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity per week to improve their health and fertility. Finally, men and women are twice as likely to modify their health habits if their partner does as well. So, if you diet and exercise together, you'll have a better chance of getting pregnant.

Conclusion

If you are trying to get pregnant, it's best to consult a doctor about your iron levels and intake. Obesity and anemia have a significant impact on fertility in both women and men and being aware of this early on is critical.

The article is contributed by Dr. Simi Kumari, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Patna.