You Can Avoid Infertility By Embracing Natural Eating Habits And A Healthy Lifestyle: Expert

Fertility is a shared responsibility

Fertility expert Dr. Neha Gupta sheds light on the factors that can impact fertility and how couples can increase their chances of conceiving.

Infertility is a widespread issue that affects both men and women, causing distress and frustration for couples who yearn to start a family. However, recent research suggests that by adopting natural eating habits and leading a healthy lifestyle, both men and women can significantly reduce their risk of infertility and increase their chances of conceiving. The importance of nutrition and its impact on fertility cannot be overstated. A well-balanced, nutritious diet plays a crucial role in optimizing reproductive health for both men and women. By focusing on natural, whole foods and incorporating key nutrients, individuals can create an optimal environment for conception.

Dr. Neha Gupta, Sr. Fertility & IVF Consultant at Baby Joy IVF, has shared some important lifestyle tips that can help prevent infertility and increase your chances of conceiving.

What to eat and avoid for reproductive health?

For women, maintaining a healthy weight is essential, as being underweight or overweight can disrupt hormonal balance and interfere with ovulation. Including a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in their diet provides the necessary nutrients for reproductive health. Antioxidant-rich foods such as berries, leafy greens, and nuts help combat oxidative stress and protect the quality of eggs. Additionally, foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon and chia seeds, support hormone production and reduce inflammation.

Healthy lifestyle tips to avoid infertility

Leading a healthy lifestyle goes hand in hand with natural eating when it comes to fertility. Regular physical activity is essential for maintaining a healthy weight, reducing stress, and improving blood circulation, all of which contribute to reproductive health.

Engaging in moderate exercise such as brisk walking, swimming, or yoga can help regulate hormones and enhance fertility.

Stress management is also crucial for both men and women. High levels of stress can disrupt hormonal balance and interfere with reproductive function. Engaging in relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or pursuing hobbies that bring joy and fulfillment can help reduce stress levels and improve overall well-being.

Environmental factors can also impact fertility. Both men and women should be mindful of exposure to environmental toxins such as pesticides, chemicals, and certain medications that can interfere with reproductive health. It is advisable to limit exposure to such substances and seek professional guidance if necessary.

It is important to remember that each individual's journey is unique. Consulting with healthcare professionals specializing in fertility can provide personalized guidance and support based on specific needs and circumstances.

Take away

Dr. Gupta noted, "Fertility is a shared responsibility, and by working together, couples can navigate their fertility journey with hope and confidence."

By embracing natural eating habits and leading a healthy lifestyle, both men and women can take proactive steps toward preventing infertility and increasing their chances of conception. Incorporating nutrient-dense foods, engaging in regular physical activity, managing stress levels, and being mindful of environmental factors can create an optimal environment for reproductive health.

