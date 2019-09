When people say, motherhood comes with a lot of surprises, you can take it literally and it applies to everyone including stars. Take Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy for example. Known for her roles in films like Race, Taxi No 9211, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and De Dana Dan, Sameera is now the happy mother of two, 4-year-old son Hans and a few weeks old daughter Nyra. But the happy and smiling ‘yummy mummy’ of today didn’t know four years back before the birth of Hans that she will be hit by postpartum depression. This took her by surprise, but not a pleasant one for sure! However, therapy helped her cope with postpartum depression back then, revealed Sameera in a recent interview to a reputed media house.

WHAT IS POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION?

Postpartum depression is a medical condition wherein women feel exhausted, perpetually tired and even sleep deprived. This happens when the baby steps of a child are accompanied by quite a few challenges. For some, it might be just anxiety and nervousness for countable days but for others it could be nightmares for months.

Women suffering from postpartum depression tend to lose interest in the things they used to enjoy before. It becomes an overwhelming situation for such mothers to restore pre-delivery life. It is so unfortunate that something that is meant to be joyful, becomes a reason to be fearful and frustrated. According to a WHO report, an estimated 100 to 150 women experience postpartum depression per 1000 women who delivered a baby. If you are thinking that postpartum depression only affects a woman, you are probably mistaken. WHO has also revealed that children of mothers with postpartum depression experience greater cognitive, behavioural and interpersonal problems compared to those born to mothers who are not depressed.

As far as its impacts are concerned, women can develop suicidal impulse too, in severe cases. But the good news is, like Sameera, you can also breeze through the condition with therapy. Another effective way of coping with postpartum depression is yoga.

YOGA AND POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION

No matter how dark this phase turns out to be, one can deal with it with patience, self-nurturing and yoga. It is not an exercise, it is a way of life. This old age technique actually focusses on the symptoms of postpartum depression. The breathing exercises and meditation involved in yoga balance the functions of your body organs. They stimulate your brain and hypothalamus, helping in regulation of hormones in the body. They can also reduce the level of cortisol hormone and help reducing stress. This can help you deal with the negative emotions like frustration, sadness etc. associated with postpartum depression. Here we list out some of the most effective yoga poses that can boost your confidence, make you fearless and help you deal with the situation like a brave mother.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Also known as Downward-facing Dog pose, Adho Mukha Svanasana can fill your entire body with energy. Performing this yoga asana on a daily basis can strengthen your arms, legs, and back increasing your mobility. Additionally, the posture that characterize Adho Mukha Svanasana is capable of relieving stress and help get rid of depression.

How to do it:

To begin with this yoga pose, firstly stand on your limbs. Now, exhale and slowly lift your hips forming an inverted V-shape. Make sure your hands are in line with your shoulders. Also, your ears should touch your arms. Remain in this position for few seconds. Then resume the initial pose by bending your knees.

Uttanasana

Uttanasana is also known as Standing Forward Bend pose. This yoga asana involves an inversion, which means your heart lies above your head while performing this yoga pose. This posture is associated with an array of health benefits. From improving blood circulation to reducing mood swings, and helping you get enough sleep, Uttanasana does it all for you. Also, it can potentially ease stress and treat postpartum depression.

How to do it:

Begin by standing straight. Then, bend downwards using your hips and not lower back. Make sure your hands are next to your feet. Keep inhaling and exhaling. Also, keep your legs and hands straight. Draw your shoulders down your back.

Bhujangasana

Also known as Cobra Pose, Bhujangasana can strengthen your spine. It also supports your lower back. Perform this yoga asana to make your glutes firm and relieve stress, which is symptoms of postpartum depression. Cobra Pose can also help you get rid of fatigue.

How to do it:

Firstly, lie on the floor facing your back to the ceiling. Keep your feet close to each other. Do not let your elbows flare out and keep your hands next to your shoulders. Exhale and lift your upper body slowly. Keep on breathing and focus on it. Hold this position for few seconds. To get out of this posture, breathe out.

Viparita Karani

Due to the posture involved in this yoga pose, it is also known as Legs Up the Wall pose. It is an ending pose for a sequence of different yoga poses. This involves passive inversion that helps in increasing blood circulation to your brain more than the normal. Also, this yoga asana can improve your body balance and invigorate you.

How to do it: