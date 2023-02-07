Yoga And Fertility: 4 Ways Yoga Asanas Can Help Boost Female Fertility

Practicing yoga asanas regularly can naturally help women increase their chances of getting pregnant.

Yoga's benefits on our overall health are very widely known. But, did you know that it is also linked with your reproductive health? Yes, yoga can help boost fertility, making it easier for women to conceive. There isn't a definitive research that proves this fact but, experts do say that asanas which are particularly focused on our sacral Chakra region can help boost fertility. This particular region called the Swadishthana Chakra or sacral Chakra which is located near the region of our sacrum. This energy center maintains organs around pelvic region like ovaries, uterus, fallopian tubes, and intestines. Here's more about the connection between yoga and fertility.

Is There A Link Between Yoga And Fertility?

Experts state that, there is no direct link between yoga and fertility. However, according to some studies, there are indirect benefits for people who are trying to conceive a child. Here is a list of reasons why people who are trying to conceive should practice yoga asanas. Stress is very bad for women's health and especially reproductive health. It might hinder their ability to conceive. Yoga helps relieve stress and ups the chances of getting pregnant.

Research clearly shows that women with more biomarkers for stress in their saliva during their ovulation phase have a much lesser chance of conceiving whereas women with fewer biomarkers for stress had a higher chance. Stress increases the level of cortisol in the body and studies also state that women with higher level of cortisol could also have a higher risk of miscarriage. The conclusion can be made that, even though there is no direct link, yoga can be the solution to a lot of these problems.

Yoga Can Benefit Women Undergoing Fertility Treatments

Another study found that yoga can especially be beneficial for women undergoing fertility treatments. A review of 87 studies on yoga found that a regular yoga practice may improve outcomes for women going through fertility treatments. That's why some fertility clinics have introduced "fertility yoga" to their offerings.

Exercise in general is a boon for the entire body when you're getting ready for baby, and yoga is a great low-impact way to tone and tighten. More importantly, yoga is a workout that's designed to help you relax, which can make getting pregnant easier.

How Yoga Poses Boost Fertility

4 Ways Yoga Asanas Can Help Boost Female Fertility.

Eases stress, depression, and anxiety.

Balances hormones.

Supports sperm production.

Increases the success rate of IVF or other Assisted reproductive technology to conceive a child.

