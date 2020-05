Yeast infection is a fungal infection that is very common among pregnant women. Almost three in four women will have at least one yeast infection in their lifetime and more that 45 per cent may suffer from two to three kinds of yeast infections in their lifetime. This is also known as candidiasis. Vulvovaginal candidiasis is a yeast infection of the vulva and vagina, which is very common among pregnant women. This is a delicate situation and it needs prompt treatment. Otherwise, you may just pass on this infection to your child during delivery. Also Read - Vaginal inflammation and dryness can be painful: Deal with it naturally

Increase in risk of yeast infections during pregnancy

During pregnancy, disruptions in your hormones cause a change in the natural pH balance in the vagina. This creates a favourable environment for yeast to grow. Moreover, if you are pregnant, your immunity is already low. Your body is unable to fight off infections which makes things worse. This is why the risk of yeast infection is more in pregnant women. This is not a life-threatening condition. But if you have a compromised immune system because of conditions like HIV, it can be fatal. Otherwise, the only risk is that you may pass it on to your unborn child. Also Read - Psychiatric disorders after first childbirth reduce likelihood of subsequent children

Symptoms of yeast infection

The first symptoms will be itching in your vagina and vulva. You may also experience a white vaginal discharge that look similar to cottage cheese. It is usually odourless. Sometimes, you may also experience soreness or pain in the vagina or vulva and a burning sensation while urinating. A rash on the vulva and the skin around it may also happen sometimes. The symptoms may last for a few hours, days, or even weeks. Also Read - 5 home remedies that will help you treat UTIs without antibiotics

Most babies who develop this infection will have rashes in their mouths or diaper area. A baby’s immune system is not fully developed. Therefore, this infection can take on a serious turn at times and can affect breathing and heart rhythm.

Diagnosis

If your doctor suspects you of having this condition, he may ask you to go in for a physical examination after asking you about your symptoms. He may also take a sample of the vaginal discharge for further tests in a lab. If the condition is confirmed, he may recommend a topical anti-fungal cream or suppository that is safe for use in pregnancy. This may be enough to treat the condition within seven days. Oral drugs are not recommended because it may increase the risk of miscarriage and birth defects.

What you can do to prevent this condition

If you have any of the above-mentioned symptoms, you need to seek immediate medical attention. Call your doctor and describe the symptoms to home. Yeast infections may not cause serious complications for you, but it is not good for your baby. Follow your doctor’s recommendations diligently. Other than this, there are a few other things that you can do to bring down your risk of yeast infection. Just take care to keep your vaginal area dry and avoid fancy bubble baths, feminine hygiene sprays and douches. Switch to cotton underwear if you are into wearing synthetic or silk underwear. This will keep the area dry.