Yeast Infection In Women: Could It Affect Their Chances Of Getting Pregnant?

Many factors can contribute to the development of vaginal yeast infections. Read on to know what preventive measures you can take to avoid the infection.

Yeast infection is very a common infection among women. Majority of women at some point in their lives are affected by it. Birth control drugs, tight clothes, menstruation, pregnancy, and other factors can cause yeast infections in women. When women who want to have a family learn they have a yeast infection, the first question they ask is if it would harm their chances of getting pregnant. To understand this, we should first know what exactly a yeast infection is.

What is a vaginal yeast infection?

When imbalance in the body of women occurs because of a fungus/ microorganism called Candida, it leads to overgrowth of yeast cells which ultimately results in yeast infection. Normally a healthy number of yeast cells and bacteria live in the vaginal environment. Candida and another bacterium known as lactobacillus are also seen in the vaginal area. Lactobacillus is the beneficial bacteria that prevents Candida from spreading. However, if there is an imbalance, the yeast cells grow, resulting in infection. Candida albicans is a form of pathogenic yeast that causes the majority of yeast infections.

What are the causes of yeast infection?

Vaginal yeast infection occurs when the normal balance of bacteria in the vaginal region is distorted. Many factors from our life can contribute to this condition.

It might be a reaction to anything different in your environment, or it could be a more of a problem with your system. People who have diabetes, HIV or are pregnant are more at risk of contracting this disease. Diabetes lowers glycogen levels in vaginal cells and increase the pH balance inside the vagina, making the vaginal environment more favourable to fungal infections. Likewise, HIV/AIDS, chemotherapy and strong drugs affects immunity and make you vulnerable to infections.

It might also be a response to wearing a wet swimsuit all day or using a fragrant bath soap that doesn't agree with your system. Usually, wearing tight clothing especially underwear can increase your risk of getting vaginal yeast infection as they increase warmth, moisture and irritation.

Antibiotics also causes infection sometimes because they eliminate beneficial bacteria that protect the vaginal area or alter the bacterial composition naturally. Similarly, using birth control pills which contains a lot of estrogen might mess with your overall vaginal health. Yeast infection also happens in cases of vaginal wounds. Wounds of the vagina can expose the bloodstream to fungal and bacterial agents

What are yeast infection's symptoms?

Yeast infections can have several symptoms that go undiagnosed in the early stages. Here are some indicators that can help you recognize a yeast infection and take the appropriate steps to cure or prevent it.

Discharge with a foul odor.

Urinating causes a burning feeling.

Itching and irritation in the surrounding region.

Swelling in the vaginal region.

Itching and pain are present together with a curdy white vaginal discharge.

During intercourse, there is pain or a burning feeling.

Redness and pain in vaginal region.

Rashes on the vaginal area.

How are yeast infection and fertility related?

An occasional yeast infection that is readily cured will likely have no effect on your fertility. The only way it can affect you is by reducing your desire for sexual activity. Recurrent yeast infections, on the other hand, can disrupt the viscosity of cervical mucus and the healthy vaginal environment, making it more difficult for sperm to enter the uterus. It can cause infertility and raise the need for fertility therapy in extreme circumstances. It's crucial to remember to stay illness-free when you're trying to conceive a child, because the sickness can also spread to your partner.

Prevention from Yeast Infection

There are certain preventive measures you can take to avoid Yeast infection, such as-

Avoiding hot bath

Wearing breathable underwear

Maintaining hygiene around vaginal area

Avoiding excess consumption of sugar

Taking a healthy diet

Urinating after intercourse reduces the risk of Urinary tract infections

Conclusion

It is possible to become pregnant while suffering from a yeast infection, however it is best to take precautions and get it treated. If you have repeated yeast infections or are having trouble healing them with home cures, you should see a doctor for tests and specialist treatments.

The article is contributed by Dr Hima Deepthi V, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad.