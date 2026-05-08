World Thalassemia Day 2026: Can thalassemia patients have healthy children? Experts explain

Expert explains whether people with thalassemia can have healthy children, the genetic risks involved, and how modern treatments and screening can help families.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 8, 2026 11:00 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr Tushar Tayal

World Thalassaemia Day 2026 (Image AI Generated)

Every year, World Thalassaemia Day 2026 is observed on May 8 to spread awareness about thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that affects thousands of families worldwide. It is also important to emphasise the significance of early diagnosis, appropriate diagnosis and treatment and genetic counselling during this day.

If you have thalassemia, and you want to have children without passing on the condition to them, you probably have one of the most common questions: The solution relies on the successful use of medical guidance, genetic screening, and development in reproductive treatment.

What is Thalassaemia?

According to Dr Tushar Tayal, Associate Director, Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, "Thalassaemia is an inherited condition where there is an abnormally low production of normal haemoglobin that carries oxygen to the tissues. Severe thalassemia may require lifelong blood transfusions and medical treatment. With modern medical treatment, many patients with thalassemia are now living healthy lifestyles and are going to school, college, university, and are able to marry and begin a family safely."

"Thalassemia is transferred from parents to child through genes, stated by doctors. If only one parent has the thalassemia gene, the child can be a carrier of thalassemia, but would not likely have severe thalassemia. There is a greater chance, however, that the child may be born with thalassemia major if both parents are carriers," he added.

Can thalassemia patients have healthy children?

The doctor further explained that individuals with thalassemia can become pregnant. Women with thalassemia should have frequent health examinations before becoming pregnant as thalassemia may have an impact on the heart, liver and hormones.

If one or both partners are carriers or patients, doctors generally recommend that they get genetic counselling. Genetic professionals can help to explain the change of risk that the disorder will be passed to the child and discuss the available options.

You may like to read

New advances in reproductive technology have also positively benefited families impacted by thalassemia. Some factors like prenatal testing can indicate whether the child is inheriting the condition during his or her pregnancy. Sometimes, couples could opt for IVF along with preimplantation genetic testing that eliminates the risk of severe thalassemia in the child.

Importance of awareness and early testing

One of the key issues related to the disease is lack of awareness, especially in countries with high prevalence rates of thalassemia such as India, where cases can occasionally be common, says health professionals. They insist that if severe cases of disease can be prevented by early testing, and that early screening and counselling can alleviate emotional and financial strain on families, then a lot of money is saved and a lot of stress on families can be avoided by the pre-marital test and counselling.

Now, with proper awareness, early diagnosis and advanced treatment, it is more than possible for many people with thalassemia to experience the joy of parenthood without facing too much risk and with a high probability of a positive experience for their offspring.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional or genetic counsellor for personalised guidance regarding thalassemia and pregnancy.

Add The Health Site as a Preferred Source