Preeclampsia is a complication of pregnancy that affects almost 2 out of 100 pregnant women. This condition is characterized by high blood pressure levels and high protein levels in urine. As the world gets ready to observe World Preeclampsia Day on May 22, it makes sense to revisit this condition and educate ourselves about the risks and prevention measures. The aim of this day is to raise awareness for this severe and dangerous pregnancy complication. Every year there is a different theme and this year it is 'Act Early! Screen Early!' May is also the Preeclampsia Awareness Month.

This is a fairly dangerous condition that may sometimes result in fatal life-threatening complications for both mother and child. This is also one of the most common causes of preterm birth. If you develop this condition, your baby may be born too small and with a low birth weight. This happens because the fetus deprived of oxygen to some extent oxygen. It may also increase your baby's risk of heart disease and circulatory conditions later on in life.

It can lead to chronic diseases

Preeclampsia can have long-term adverse health implications for the mother. Almost 90 per cent of all women who develop severe preeclampsia go on to develop chronic high blood pressure decades after their pregnancy. They are also at a higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. This condition can also lead to kidney and liver damage, but this is a rare complication and happens only if you develop a severe form of the condition.

Treatment options

The only cure for this condition as of now is to deliver the placenta and the baby, with the potential for long term complications. However, recently, researchers from University of Technology, Sydney, say that stem cell therapy may be effective in treating this condition. This was published in Current Hypertension Reports.

New development in preventive care

Though there is no cure for this potentially fatal condition, you can bring down your risk by taking certain precautions. Knowing who is at risk of this condition will also help medical professionals take better care to avoid severe complications. Recently, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine have identified a genetic signature combining certain maternal and fetal gene variants that are associated with a higher risk of preeclampsia. Researchers say that this genetic signature of the condition could be used in the future to identify women at risk and prepare in advance to manage their condition. This new study is published in Scientific Reports.

What you can do to bring down your risk of complications

If you have a mild case of preeclampsia and your baby has not reached full development, try lying on your left side to take the weight of the baby off your major blood vessels. Go for regular checkups and make some dietary changes like having less salt and increasing your intake of fresh fruits and vegetables and protein. Stay hydrated by having at least 8 glasses of water a day. Put your feet up while sitting and exercise regularly after consulting your doctor. Avoid all processed and junk foods as well as alcohol and smoking. Be sure to get enough rest sleep for at least 8 to 10 hours every night. However, you have need to take blood pressure medication if you have a severe care.