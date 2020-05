Preeclampsia, a potentially fatal complication of pregnancy that affects almost 2 out of 100 pregnant women. This dangerous condition can be bad for both mother and child. Today, on the eve of World Preeclampsia Day on May 22, we seek to raise awareness about this condition. The aim of this day is to raise awareness of pregnancy complication. May is also the Preeclampsia Awareness Month. Preeclampsia is one of the most common causes of preterm birth. If you develop this condition, your baby may be born too small and with a low birth weight. This happens because the fetus is deprived of oxygen to some extent. It may also increase your baby’s risk of heart disease and circulatory conditions later on in life. But what most people do not know is that post-partum preeclampsia is also a relatively uncommon condition that can be very dangerous for the mother. Here, let us see what exactly this condition is. Also Read - World Preeclampsia Day on May 22: Know the risks and preventive measures of this potentially fatal pregnancy complication

What is post-partum preeclampsia?

Postpartum preeclampsia is when you get high blood pressure soon after childbirth. This may happen irrespective of whether you had high blood pressure during pregnancy or not. This is a relatively rare condition, but it is dangerous, and you need to get immediate medical attention if you suffer from it. Onset of symptoms depend on when you develop this condition. Some women may experience high blood pressure levels about 48 hours after childbirth. For other, post partum preeclampsia may occur even six weeks after delivery. This condition progresses very quickly. So, you need to consult a doctor immediately if you notice any of the following symptoms.

Symptoms of post-partum preeclampsia

Common symptoms of this condition are similar to preeclampsia symptoms including headache, abdominal pain and nausea. You will have high blood pressure and have excess protein in urine. Migraine, blurred vision and light sensitivity is common. You may also experience pain in the upper right abdomen and swelling of the face, limbs, hands, and feet. Other symptoms may include nausea and vomiting, decreased urination and rapid weight gain.

Causes of post-partum preeclampsia

Doctors are not very sure as to what exactly causes postpartum preeclampsia but they agree that some factors may increase your risk of this condition. If you have fluctuating blood pressure before you were pregnant or gestational hypertension, you may be at risk. A family history of postpartum preeclampsia will also increase your risk of this condition. Obesity, being underage at the time of delivery or having a child after the age of 40 can also increase your risk considerably.

Treatment options

Once your condition is confirmed, your doctor will prescribe hypertension medication to treat your postpartum preeclampsia. If your condition is severe, you may need to take blood thinners or anti-seizure medications. You may also have to make a few lifestyle modifications like reducing your salt intake and performing some exercises. After childbirth, you are already going through a lot of changes and developing this condition is an added burden. So, you need to get treatment immediately if you notice any symptoms.