World Preeclampsia Day 2026: Is corporate stress, night shifts and poor sleep raising preeclampsia risk in working women?

Long work hours, stress, poor sleep and night shifts during pregnancy may increase preeclampsia risk. Know the warning signs and ways to stay healthy.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 22, 2026 2:19 PM IST

World Preeclampsia Day (Image AI Generated)

World Preeclampsia Day aims to raise awareness on a rising worry of working women, whether stressful jobs in the corporate world could be contributing to the risk of developing preeclampsia.

Preeclampsia is a condition of elevated blood pressure that generally occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy. It may kill the mother's organs or cause blood loss to the baby which may lead to low birth weight, premature labor and other complications. If untreated it may even prove to be life threatening in extreme cases.

Chief among them are chronic stress, irregular work times, less sleep, unhealthy eating habits and long sitting time, which are all factors known to indirectly affect high blood pressure and overall pregnancy health, doctors said. However, there are increasing questions about the impact of work culture on the health of mothers with busy work schedules also considering pregnancy.

How stress may impact pregnancy?

According to According to Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, "It is easy to get stressed up in a fast-paced corporate environment. Stressful deadlines, long meetings, performance pressure or hours spent on computer can increase stress hormones, such as cortisol. Long-standing stress can disrupt blood pressure and sleep, which are crucial during pregnancy, according to health experts."

"Repeatedly high stress during early pregnancy may also derail eating habits towards skipping meals, to eating less healthy processed food options, or to less physical activity due to decreased energy levels. These lifestyle risk factors have already been shown to predispose to hypertension and metabolic disturbances, which in turn would make them risk factors for preeclampsia," the doctor added.

Stress may impact pregnancy

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Late shifts and sleep disruption

Today a lot of customers prefer women working on night shifts or rotating shifts, in particular in IT, healthcare, media, customer service, or other advisory areas. In disturbed sleep cycles, the body's natural balance of hormones and cardiovascular health can get disrupted, experts say.

Several studies have shown a link between poor sleep and elevated blood pressure and inflammation. Sleeplessness during pregnancy can add to the body's burden. Late shifts, by themselves, might not directly lead to a woman developing preeclampsia, but they can aggravate other risk factors.

Why awareness is important?

Symptoms may sometimes not be recognised which is one of the greatest difficulties with preeclampsia. Symptoms include: headaches that do not go away, swelling hands and face, blurred vision, sudden weight gain, and high blood pressure readings.

Routine prenatal monitoring is the key, particularly for busy working women, doctors say. Controlling high blood pressure, a healthy diet, being active and having an adequate rest period can reduce risks.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Pregnant women or those planning pregnancy should consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalised medical guidance and prenatal care.