World Preeclampsia Day 2026: How diet, stress and existing health conditions may increase pregnancy complications

World Preeclampsia Day 2026 highlights how unhealthy diet, stress, obesity and medical conditions during pregnancy may raise risks for mothers and babies.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 22, 2026 9:19 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj

Preeclampsia (Image AI Generated)

Every year on May 22, World Preeclampsia Day is observed to spread awareness about one of the most serious pregnancy-related health conditions. Preeclampsia is a condition that typically occurs after 20 weeks of pregnancy, and is primarily diagnosed by elevations in blood pressure along with symptoms of organ damage, including the liver or kidneys. If untreated, can be harmful to the mother and baby.

What is preeclampsia?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert at Nurture IVF Clinic, "Preeclampsia is characterized by high blood pressure, edema and evidence of organ stress. If not detected and treated timely, it can damage the mother and the baby, sometimes leading to premature delivery, growth limitation, seizures or even life-threatening complications."

"While the specific cause of preeclampsia isn't fully known, there are various lifestyle and health variables that are known to increase risk. Diet, chronic stress, obesity, diabetes, hypertension, renal illnesses and autoimmune diseases can have a big impact on pregnancy health and may lead to issues including preeclampsia," the doctor added.

How diet may affect pregnancy health?

During pregnancy a healthy diet is important. The poor nutrition affects both the woman's blood pressure and her weight gain, and that impacts her overall health, all of which can make it easier to develop preeclampsia, experts say. Inflammatory diets rich in unhealthy fats, excessive salt, excessive sugar consumption and processed foods can lead to high blood pressure and inflammation.

Diet may affect pregnancy health

Fruits and vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, nuts and foods rich in iron are encouraged in the diet for all pregnant women. There are also foods that can help maintain healthy blood pressure during pregnancy, on the list are the calcium rich foods.

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Stress may also play a role

Stress and poor mental health may also have indirect contributions to maternal problems. "Chronic stress increases cortisol and other stress hormones in the body. This can alter blood pressure regulation, sleep quality, dietary habits, and general cardiovascular health over time. "When a pregnant woman is consistently stressed, anxious or sleep-deprived, it's harder for her to keep her blood pressure in a healthy range," she says.

"The doctor said women with pre-existing medical conditions need to be monitored very closely during pregnancy. "Higher risk pregnancies are those in women who have pre-existing hypertension, diabetes, thyroid disorders, kidney disease, lupus or autoimmune conditions. "These conditions can affect blood flow and organ function, and raise the risk of placental problems and high blood pressure."

Age might also be a factor. "Pregnancies in women older than 35 years of age or very young mothers may have relatively more risks. "Susceptibility may also be increased by first pregnancies, multiple pregnancies such as twins, and a family history of preeclampsia," explains Dr.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Pregnant women should consult their doctor for proper evaluation and care regarding preeclampsia or any pregnancy-related symptoms.