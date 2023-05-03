World Maternal Mental Health Day: Depression After Childbirth Reported More In Developing Countries

Globally, 13 per cent of women develop a mental illness after childbirth.

Pregnancy can make some women vulnerable to developing mental illnesses. World Maternal Mental Health Day is dedicated to raising awareness about perinatal mental illnesses or maternal mental disorders.

Pregnancy brings a lot of physical, social and emotional changes. Sometimes the combination of these changes can lead to a mental health disorder such as anxiety or depression. World Maternal Mental Health Day 2023 is observed worldwide today to raise awareness about perinatal mental illness (mental health during pregnancy and the first year after birth), so that more women affected by it get access to care and support they need to recover.

Every year, the first Wednesday of May is celebrated as World Maternal Mental Health Day while the first week of the month (from 1 to 7 May) is marked as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week, and the whole month as Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month.

Mental illness during and after pregnancy

About 10 per cent of pregnant women worldwide experience a mental disorder, mostly depression, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), which also says 13 per cent of women develop a mental illness after childbirth. The percentage is even higher in developing countries, where 15.6 per cent of women develop a mental illness during pregnancy and 19.8 per cent after childbirth.

TRENDING NOW

All women can develop perinatal mental illnesses, but certain factors can increase risks for specific disorders. These include poverty, migration, extreme stress, exposure to violence, emergency and conflict situations, natural disasters and low social support, as identified by WHO.

Common prenatal mental illnesses include antenatal depression, postpartum depression, anxiety, perinatal obsessive compulsive disorder, postpartum psychosis and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Effects of maternal mental disorders on mothers and children

Prenatal mental illnesses can cause a devastating impact on affected mothers, their children as well as their families, if left untreated. Mothers with mental disorders are likely to experience ill health. Maternal mental disorders can also negatively affect their children's growth and development. In severe cases, perinatal mental illness can make mothers take extreme steps, like suicide. Moreover, maternal mental disorders can hamper mother-infant attachment, breastfeeding and infant care.

You may like to read

On World Maternal Mental Health Day, experts are spreading awareness that perinatal mental illnesses are treatable, and there are different kinds of care or treatment for mild, moderate or severe cases.

Depression after childbirth or postpartum depression

It is common for new moms to experience "baby blues" after childbirth. Baby blues symptoms like mood swings, crying spells, anxiety and difficulty sleeping may last only a few days to a week or two after delivery. But some new moms experience more intense and long-lasting symptoms, called postpartum depression.

In developing countries, an estimated 20 per cent of women experience clinical depression after childbirth, according to WHO.

Depression can reduce a mother's response to her child's need, which can affect the growth and development of the newborn and increase the risk of malnutrition.

Symptoms of postpartum depression include severe mood swings, crying too much, difficulty bonding with the baby, withdrawing from family and friends, loss of appetite or eating much more than usual, insomnia or sleeping too much, hopelessness, recurring thoughts of death or suicide.

Usually, these symptoms develop within the first few weeks after giving birth, but some women may start experiencing the symptoms earlier (during pregnancy) or later (up to a year after birth).

RECOMMENDED STORIES