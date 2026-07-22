World IVF Day 2026: Can women with PCOS get pregnant? Gynaecologist explains fertility, treatment and IVF options

Many women with PCOS can conceive with the right treatment and lifestyle changes. Know how fertility, ovulation, and IVF can improve pregnancy chances.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Karthika Reddy Byreddy

World IVF Day 2026 Can women with PCOS get pregnant (Image AI Generated)

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a one of most common hormonal disorders among females of reproductive age. It is also one of the most common causes of irregular ovulation causing problems with fertility. But having PCOS does not mean that a woman cannot conceive. On the World IVF Day 2026, doctors emphasize that many women with PCOS are successful in pregnancy and lead normal lives on this condition if diagnosed properly and take the necessary lifestyle alterations and medical intervention.

According to Dr. Karthika Reddy Byreddy, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, the fertility outlook for women with PCOS is generally positive when appropriate care is started early.

Why Does PCOS Affect Fertility?

In PCOS, hormones don't function as they should resulting in disturbance in the normal release of eggs from the ovaries. Many women have irregular periods or don't get periods monthly (anovulation). If eggs are irregular, this reduces the chances of getting pregnant because ovulation is a vital process for pregnancy.

PCOS affects 6-13% of women of reproductive age globally, many of whom go undiagnosed, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Prompt diagnosis and treatment can have tremendous impact on fertility.

Can Women With PCOS Get Pregnant?

Yes. For most women, the diagnosis of PCOS does not prevent pregnancy.For most women, the diagnosis of PCOS does not rule out pregnancy, and women can get pregnant naturally or with medical treatment. Dr. Byreddy provides each woman with a personalized treatment plan based on her health, age and desired fertility.

The first step in treatment is usually making lifestyle changes. Many women can benefit from a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight and regular exercise, which helps to restore their hormones back into a more balanced state and allows for the restoration of ovulation. Moderate weight loss has been seen to improve the fertility of overweight women with PCOS.

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Medical Treatments That Can Improve Fertility

Although ordinary lifestyle changes may be sufficient, some doctor might suggest medications. Metformin, which reduces insulin resistance, could be used in some women with insulin resistance to improve insulin sensitivity and aid in ovulation. Letrozole is now the recommended drug for women attempting pregnancies due to its increased success rate of live birth when compared to other older medications.

In cases where pregnancy still doesn't occur, may be advises to try for fertility treatment like Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), or In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

These recommendations are endorsed by the International Evidence-based Guideline for the Assessment and Management of PCOS (2023) produced by the leading groups: ASRM, European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE) and Monash Centre for Health Research and Implementation.

Managing Other Health Conditions is Important

Additional conditions to assess are also recommended in women with PCOS including thyroid problems, diabetes and endometrial issues because it can impact pregnancy outcomes and fertility, Dr. Byreddy said.

After pregnancy, early prenatal care is necessary as it is women who suffer from PCOS are at a high risk of getting complications like pregnancy-related hypertension and gestational diabetes. Frequent checks can be administered to keep the mother and the infant well.

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