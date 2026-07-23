World IVF Day 2026: IVF or IUI? Expert explains which fertility treatment is right for you

Planning a pregnancy but unsure between IVF and IUI? Experts explain the key differences, success rates, costs and who each fertility treatment suits best.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Tripti Raheja

IVF or IUI.

For millions of couples unable to conceive fertility treatment offers hope but deciding between In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) could be confusing. On World IVF Day 2026 which falls on 25th July annually a fertility specialist outlines the main distinctions between IVF and IUI, success rates and who might benefit the most from each treatment.

Assisted reproductive technologies are becoming more and more significant as the World Health Organization (WHO) reports that almost one in six people worldwide suffers from infertility. IVF and IUI are two different types of fertility treatment which differ significantly in terms of procedures, success rates, costs and suitability.

A personalised assessment of fertility is the first and most important step, Dr. Tripti Raheja, Director of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital Delhi says that there is no universal solution to fertility treatment and the right approach depends on the couple's medical history, age, fertility diagnosis and the length of time they have been trying to conceive.

What is IUI?

IUI is a relatively simple fertility procedure in which specially prepared sperm is inserted directly into the uterus around the period of ovulation to boost the chances of fertilization. It is less invasive, less expensive, and typically tried before more advanced fertility treatments. The Mayo Clinic states that IUI may be recommended when:

Mild male factor infertility Unexplained infertility Ovulation disorders Couples who are attempting to conceive for a shorter period Single women or same-sex couples using donor sperm

What is IVF?

IVF is an advanced assisted reproductive technology involving a process of removing eggs from the ovary, fertilising with sperm in the laboratory and transferring the healthiest embryo to the uterus. According to gynaecologists IVF provides more control over the process of fertilisation and selection of embryos which is why it is one of the best way to treat many complex cases of infertility. In Vitro Fertilisation is typically advised for:

Closed or damaged fallopian tubes Severe male infertility Advanced maternal age particularly above 35 years Low ovarian reserve Endometriosis Repeated IUI failures Some genetic disorders that can be tested for in the embryo

What does research say?

A review published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH) revealed that IVF always had higher pregnancy and live birth rates than IUI especially for women over the age of 35 and for couples with significant infertility. Researchers also found that IUI is a successful first line treatment for carefully selected patients with mild infertility because it is less invasive and more cost effective.

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IVF or IUI: Which one is better?

Healthcare professionals note that there is no one better option because IUI might be recommended as a first course of treatment for younger women who have simple fertility problems while IVF may be more likely to be successful for couples who have more complicated fertility problems.

Dr. Raheja recommends, "Patients should not wait to get evaluated as the length of time will have an impact on the success of the treatment particularly in women over 35. Couples should consult a doctor after a year of trying to conceive or six months after they reach the age of 35."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified fertility specialist for diagnosis and treatment recommendations tailored to you.