World IVF Day 2026: Indian celebrities who welcomed babies through IVF, breaking fertility taboos

On World IVF Day 2026 let's revisit Indian celebrities who embraced IVF, sharing their parenthood journeys and helping break stigma, myths and silence around infertility.

Karan Johar with his children. (Image: Instagram)

There is a lot of stigma associated with Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) and issues of infertility have affected millions of couples around the world. Several Indian celebrities have openly shared their IVF journeys to help normalize fertility treatments and provide hope to couples who are struggling with infertility. Their stories highlight that seeking medical assistance for infertility is a sign of strength and not weakness.

Celebrities who embraced children through IVF

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 1 in 6 individuals experience infertility at some point in their reproductive life highlighting the need for increased access to fertility care and awareness. On World IVF Day 2026 which falls on 25th July annually let's revisit Indian celebrities who embraced IVF and shared their parenthood journeys breaking the silence around infertility.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

In 2013 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan welcomed their 3rd child AbRam Khan. The couple have kept the process private but numerous reports have indicated that assisted reproductive technology such as IVF and surrogacy helped the couple expand their family. Their journey prompted discussion of contemporary options for couples regarding their fertility.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder

Filmmaker Farah Khan has openly spoken about becoming a mother when she was 43 after struggling with infertility. She had triplets named Czar, Diva and Anya through IVF. Farah has been quoted as saying that she wished she had frozen her eggs sooner and advises women not to put off their fertility data until it is too late to seek advice.

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar became a father to two children via surrogacy with IVF playing a key role in the ART. He welcomed twins Yash and Roohi in 2017 and has often shared his happiness and fulfilment as a father inspiring a lot of women and men considering having children.

Ekta Kapoor

Television producer Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son through surrogacy named Ravie Kapoor. Talking about her experience the filmmaker has previously said that being a mother changed her life. Her journey highlighted that ART has added a new meaning to modern families.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Tusshar Kapoor

Actor Tusshar Kapoor also opted for single parenthood through IVF and surrogacy. He welcomed his son Lakshya in 2016 which challenged societal stereotypes and highlighted the possibility of parenthood through medically approved fertility options.

Dr. Swati Sinha, Senior Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Rosewalk by Rainbow Hospitals points out that advances in assisted reproductive technologies like IVF have helped millions of couples and individuals conceive successfully. She cautioned, "Early evaluation is very important because fertility naturally decreases with age particularly for women above 35. It is important to note that timely consultation means better treatment outcomes."

Discussions about reproductive health have become more open than ever thanks to the parenthood journey of these celebrities. Experts caution IVF is not a quick way to conceive but a medically established treatment for certain cases of infertility. As awareness grows early diagnosis and effective access to qualified fertility specialists will enable more couples to make informed decisions and achieve their dream of parenthood.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. IVF outcomes vary by individual. Consult a qualified fertility specialist for personalised advice, diagnosis, or treatment decisions.