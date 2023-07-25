World IVF Day 2023: Dos And Don'ts For Couples Undergoing IVF Treatment

Choosing the right healthcare partner is essential for a successful IVF journey.

Indira IVF's Dr Kshitiz Murdia highlighted a few things couple who are undergoing IVF treatment should keep in mind to increase their chances of IVF success.

World IVF Day is observed annually on 25th July, recognising the remarkable advancements made in the field of in vitro fertilization or IVF. IVF is a subset of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that has revolutionised reproductive medicine since it was first performed in 1978 and has helped millions of couples fulfil their dreams of parenthood. As more couples opt for the procedure every year, it is crucial to shed light on the dos and don'ts that individuals undergoing IVF treatment should keep in mind.

On World IVF Day 2023, Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Co-Founder, Indira IVF, has listed a few things that individuals undergoing the fertility treatment should keep in mind for a positive IVF experience.

According to him, following these guidelines can enhance your chances of a successful outcome and promote overall well-being during this transformative journey.

The Dos

Educate yourself: Knowledge is power when it comes to IVF treatment. Take the necessary time to understand the process, potential risks, and success rates associated with IVF. Consult with your fertility specialist, attend educational seminars, and seek reliable sources of information to empower yourself with knowledge.

Choosing the right care provider and specialist: Choosing the right healthcare partner is essential for a successful IVF journey. It is important to understand the care provider's expertise and success rates. A hospital with a supportive and compassionate team can make a significant difference in your experience.

Maintain a healthy lifestyle: Prioritise your overall health and well-being before and during IVF treatment. Adopt a balanced diet, engage in regular exercise, manage stress levels, and get sufficient sleep. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can positively impact your fertility and optimise your chances of success.

Follow medication protocols: IVF treatment often involves medications to stimulate egg production, control the reproductive cycle, and support embryo implantation. It is crucial to adhere to your prescribed medication protocols strictly. Follow the recommended dosage, timing, and administration instructions provided by your fertility specialist.

Seek emotional support: The emotional aspect of IVF treatment is often overlooked. It is essential to surround yourself with a strong support system, including your partner, family, and friends. Additionally, consider joining support groups, counselling, or therapy sessions, which can provide a safe space to express your feelings, share personal experiences, and gain valuable insights.

The Don'ts

Neglect emotional well-being: Infertility can be emotionally draining for any individual experiencing it, with highs and lows throughout the treatment process. Avoid suppressing your emotions and neglecting your mental health. Take time to acknowledge and address your feelings, and don't hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Emotional well-being is as important as physical well-being during IVF.

Overexert yourself: While it is crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle, avoid overexertion during IVF treatment. Strenuous exercises, lifting heavy objects, or engaging in activities that may put excessive strain on your body should be avoided. Consult your fertility specialist regarding suitable physical activities and limitations during the treatment.

Ignore alarming changes in your body: IVF treatment may lead to temporary side effects such as bloating, mood swings, and discomfort. While some side effects are normal, it is essential not to ignore any severe or persistent symptoms. Communicate openly with your healthcare team, report any concerns promptly, and follow their advice.

Give up hope: IVF is a complex procedure, and success rates can vary. It is important not to lose hope, even in the face of temporary setbacks. Remember that each individual's journey is unique, and persistence can lead to a positive outcome. Trust in your medical team, maintain a positive mind-set, and stay hopeful throughout the IVF process.

Take away

World IVF Day serves as a reminder of the countless success stories and the incredible impact IVF has had on individuals and families worldwide. By following the dos and don'ts outlined above, individuals undergoing IVF treatment can optimise their chances of success, promote their overall well-being, and navigate this transformative journey with confidence and resilience. It is paramount to remember that support, education, and self-care are the pillars that contribute to a successful IVF experience.

