World Hypertension Day 2022: Tips to Tackle Hypertension During Pregnancy

Moreover, hypertension during pregnancy can also lead to long-term health problems for the mother. It can also affect the baby's health, leading to developmental delays, respiratory distress, and low birth weight.

There are several ways that patients suffering from hypertension can ensure safe pregnancy during this period; some of them are discussed below.

Motherhood is one of the most beautiful experiences of life. At the same time, it warrants special attention if you are already suffering from any physical or mental conditions. High Blood Pressure or Hypertension is one of them. As per the National Library of Medicine research, 6 per cent to 8 per cent of pregnancies face complications if the mother suffers from hypertension, leading to increased maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality. Thus, it is necessary to minimize the risk of complications due to hypertension during pregnancy.

The heart's function is to carry oxygenated blood throughout the body through the arteries (blood vessels). Hypertension refers to the condition wherein the blood pressure against the artery walls is significantly higher than usual.

How to minimize the risk of pregnancy complications due to hypertension

Keep in regular touch with your doctor: Regular checkups and health care visits will ensure that any pregnancy-related complications can be caught before they worsen. Your physician can prescribe you the appropriate medication early on to ensure that hypertension doesn't lead to any severe complications.

Continue on your hypertension medications: Be religiously consistent with your hypertension medications prescribed by your doctor, taking medicine at the right time. If you have had hypertension before the pregnancy, it doesn't imply that the same dose or even the same medication is suitable for you. Always consult your physician for the right dose of medicines.

Stay physically active: Physical activity is one of the best ways to keep your hypertension in check. Ensure that your physician is aware of your physical routine, duration, and frequency.

Eat healthy: A healthy diet is essential during pregnancy, and it helps with hypertension as well. You can refer to a nutritionist for help if need be to ensure that you are getting all the proper nutrients in your diet. Focus on including more potassium-rich foods in your diet as it helps manage hypertension. Some such foods include bananas, peas, potatoes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, kidney beans, etc. However, a balanced diet should be combined with an active lifestyle to break the excess buildup of salts in your body.

Avoid damaging substances: Alcohol, smoking and other illicit drugs are strictly prohibited to pregnant women as they can exacerbate the underlying condition of hypertension. Excess caffeine should also be avoided as it can worsen the risks associated with pregnancy.

Monitor your weight: Preeclampsia is associated with hypertension and weight gain during pregnancy; thus, being overweight or morbidly obese can significantly increase your risk. Your nutritionist and doctor can help you with a more balanced diet that can lead you to a healthy weight.

Keep your mental health in check: Stress and anxiety can lead to a higher risk of hypertension. Refer to a therapist for your mental health management, and keep your physician in the loop with any stress-relieving medications that the therapist may suggest. Do your favourite activity for leisure, listen to music and go for a walk in the park as they often lead to elevation of stress.

Like any other condition during pregnancy, hypertension can be dealt with through the help of trained professionals who can ensure that its effects are minimal. Pregnancy is a beautiful experience and need not be a medically harrowing experience. Thus, always be vocal about your feelings and what you are experiencing. The more medical information you share with your doctor, the better equipped they will be to help you.

The article is contributed by Dr Priyanka Gupta Manglik, Gynaecologist, Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

